Korean boy band BTS has everyone's heart. They are loved, respected and adored by millions of their fans across the globe. The gang consists of seven members - Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. They have their individual fan bases whereas BTS as a whole has an ARMY to their support. BTS has had many collaborations but how cool will it be to see them teaming up with Bollywood stars? We have no clue when this dream will turn into a reality but here's something interesting. BTS members dancing on Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is not to be missed.

Well, of course, the video is edited, yet it is fun-filled. BTS members are known for their cool and classy steps. Adding those to Besharam Rang is simply fab. Their moves fit so well to the beats of Besharam Rang that at one point you will forget and 's moves. The song got into controversy over the choice of clothes worn by the celebrities, however, Besharam Rang has sure become a hit among masses with many being hooked to it.

Take a look at BTS video below:

BTS is the coolest boy bang ever and no wonder the septet enjoys such crazy fan following. As of now, Jin has entered the mandatory military service and will be away from his boy gang for sometime. It recently that he got enlisted into military and all the other six members arrived at Military camp to see him off. It was an emotional moment for the fans.

Meanwhile, the group has taken a hiatus. The group decided to go on a break so that they can concentrate on their individual projects.