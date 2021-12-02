ARMY!!!! Halsey is in the house! BTS Permission To Dance on Stage in LA concert is in its Day 3 and the boys have a special fan cheering on them. It's their best friend Halsey. The American Singer-songwriter is at the SoFi stadium as you read this. And her image and video were flashed on the AV behind the boys during BTS LA Concert. Halsey was seen cheering on the boys and she also had an ARMY bomb in her hand. As soon as visuals of Halsey were flashed on the huge AV, ARMY's loudest cheers could be heard. Halsey also seemed emotional on listening to the ARMY. She was seen blowing kisses to the boys and cheering on them. She greeted ARMY too. Halsey looked fabulous and stylish as ever. A couple of minutes ago, Halsey tweeted out, "BTS are the coolest band in the world." Also Read - BTS: Jimin X Lizzo or Namjoon X Megan Thee Stallion – ARMY, which recent bond do you ship?

BTS are the coolest band in the world. — h (@halsey) December 2, 2021

And ARMY cannot keep calm as Halsey is at the SoFi watching the Bantan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Check out ARMYs tweets here: Also Read - Blackpink's Jennie kills us with her cute quotient as she shares a moment with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae — watch video

HALSEY IS THERE ???? pic.twitter.com/VoKC1kWFSN — ésh⁷ | busy (@mollajoon) December 2, 2021

Also Read - BTS: Jin, RM, J-Hope sell off a portion of their shares in HYBE, become richer by MILLIONS - read details

omg halsey is here!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZP6SQ9gfd7 — lenika ✨ at PTD LA (@lenikacruz) December 2, 2021

omg halsey is here!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZP6SQ9gfd7 — lenika ✨ at PTD LA (@lenikacruz) December 2, 2021

Halsey and her Army bomb? pic.twitter.com/Sy5vHZOEd6 — Little Seven Club⁷? (@LittleSevenClub) December 2, 2021

HALSEY’S HERE IN THE AUDIENCE pic.twitter.com/GremRRnb2m — SARAH (@jjkslilbitch) December 2, 2021

halsey vibing to dynamite ??pic.twitter.com/NksuXQzd1k — ésh⁷ | busy (@mollajoon) December 2, 2021

Thank you for always supporting BTS, army loves you too much, you are such a cool person ?? pic.twitter.com/9qKq0vmTI3 — vane lvs jinnie? (@MY00N093) December 2, 2021

Qué onda con la hermosura de Halsey. ?✨ pic.twitter.com/wXtmAHeGva — Karen Sixtos (@KarenSixtos) December 2, 2021

In 2019, Halsey had surprised the ARMY when she performed with BTS at their concert in Paris. She has collaborated with BTS on Boy With Luv. Halsey and BTS share a very good bond. And oftentimes, Halsey was also mentioned by the members as their besties. "These boys are so special… they are my family," she had said in French after performing their hit single at the Stade de France.

Tomorrow, the boys will have their last concert in LA. Soon after the concert, BTS will fly back to South Korea. Thereupon, they'd be having a jam-packed schedule again given the fact that there are various awards lined up. BTS may make an appearance. Also, we are in December, Jin and Taehyung's birthday month. BTS may come live again.