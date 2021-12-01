BTS LA Concert: Jin adds X-factor to day one and two of the Permission To Dance on Stage concert with his creativity and cuteness — watch 'aww'-some videos

BTS is making life seem like a dream for all ARMYs who are lucky to attend the Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles. They are being held at the SoFi stadium. While all the BTS members are leaving no stone unturned to provide great music, entertainment and joy to the audience, Kim Seokjin aka Jin is standing out and how. The Yours vocalist said he was sleeping ever since they came to Los Angeles. Well, he has indeed woken up on the stage. The singer is blessed with a wonderful personality that has charisma, innocence and humour, something that makes him extremely endearing. There are still two more concerts remaining but Jin has proved that he can get the crowds whipped with sheer ingenuity. Here are some moments from the concerts that made us fall in love 100x more with the Epiphany singer. Also Read - BTS LA PTD Concert: ARMY thirsting over Jungkook's shirtless backstage video, Bam getting LOVE and more – Golden Maknae's priceless moments from SoFi

Grand entry in Mr. WWH style

No concert of BTS is complete with Kim Seokjin's flying kiss. He delivered just what was expected from him...

'Wildin' with that smoke gun machine

This video of Jin having fun with that smoke gun machine will stay forever with us rent-free. The killer smile and delight in his eyes is an instant boost of serotonin.

Seokjin being super happy with smoke machine ? pic.twitter.com/o1taTaUoh5 — Arin⁷ ♡(Slow) (@jeonsa_02) November 29, 2021

We cannot thank this Seokjin fan-boy enough

Jin made sure that he interacted with the audience. When he saw a cute fanboy dancing his heart out, Jin sat down in front of him and grooved with him. We are sure that the kid won't sleep for a week in excitement.

Halo, mau meluruskan informasi kalo Seokjin ketawa karna ada fanboy yg dance depan dia ^^ kayaknya akun itu sebar hoax hehe, ini ada videonya pic.twitter.com/IPcievm4IA — ??v i x i e?? (@hoJINchalatte) November 30, 2021

Hotness overload! Jin does the hip thrust of Baepsae

BTS knows that ARMY lives for the hip thrusts of Baepsae. SUGA exposed them at the Festa. We saw Namjoon, Jungkook and Taehyung doing the hip thrusts for Baepsae. Jin was not one to be left behind. Just check out this video. He makes that look cute too!

Kim Seokjin hip thrust bapsae ? pic.twitter.com/DgD3zlvIw7 — yours by Jin (@ArtsyEpiphany) November 29, 2021

Playing Squid Game with the audience

Jin made Squid Game trend once again when he turned up on stage in adorable pigtails. The members sang red light green light and Jin played the game with the audience. Netflix said that Jin has single-handedly demolished the image of the killer doll with his cuteness..

i’m crying the members started singing the squid game ‘red light green light’ as seokjin was turning pic.twitter.com/5TNgcI9uMh — banqtiddies on ig ⁷ (@lustfularity) November 30, 2021

Jin leaves the media whipped as ever

Hours before he killed us with his adorable and goofy side, Jin served drop-dead gorgeous looks at the press conference. The media could not resist zooming in to capture visuals of that sculpted face.

cameraman was a whole mood lmao ? pic.twitter.com/TWxPgQ2J3u — r ?? (@epipeny) November 29, 2021

A special mention to the Jin stans

Jin's fans have proved that they possess every bit of their idol's zany side. Just see this pics if you do not believe us...

Y'ALL LOOK SEOKJIN STANS AT THE PTD CONCERT ? pic.twitter.com/InlMxCNRCj — MAYCEE ⁷ YOURS BY JIN - D-4 (@seokjinmylabsss) November 29, 2021

Jin's birthday is coming on December 4, 2021. The BTS member will turn 29 in international age. BTS is going to do two more concerts before they head for MAMAs.