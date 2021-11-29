BTS LA Concert: SUGA leaves ARMY thirsting with his effortless swag; fans say, 'Min Yoongi deserves jail time' — read tweets

The second day of the Permission To Dance concert concluded today. BTS and ARMY has met after a couple of years, and the atmosphere is electric. Fans had been lining up outside SoFi stadium to get a glimpse of the septet from November 26 itself. Today, the talented and gorgeous Megan Thee Stallion joined the boys for the Butter remix. It was a fabulous performance. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been a whole mood today. It is obvious that seeing the 70K strong ARMY yesterday boosted his mood and excitement levels. His ginger red hair, swag personality and heartfelt talks have had ARMY swooning over him. In fact, he looked incredibly hot today. Take a look at the tweets.... Also Read - BTS press con: 'We truly felt the walls,' leader RM addresses Asian-hate across the globe; offers consolation to everyone facing discrimination

min yoongi deserves jail time for being so mf hot, seriously — laura⁷ is seeing bts✨ (@kimcutejin) November 29, 2021

min yoongi is my highlight for todayyyyy please he didnt have mercy T.T — febi⁷ (@kookiedrauhl) November 29, 2021

WHAT IN THE DEVIL ARE YOU MIN YOONGI?! https://t.co/ySXK1PQCZD — dea⁷ SHIT HAPPENS BUT NOW WE'RE HERE (@moonchildhour) November 29, 2021

Min Yoongi is so unreal like a prince of fairy tale which can only be seen in a screen and no were else. PERFORMANCE KING SUGA #YoongiBackOnStage#SUGA#BTSSUGA#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/0UyazDZCvc — YoonkiMin (@MYooniverse___) November 29, 2021

THE WAY MIN YOONGI WAS WALKING AND THEN MOVING HIS HIPS I'M NOT OKAY#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA

pic.twitter.com/RcmkUwXBkB — giuallgreen⁷? semi ia (@taeginjske_lion) November 29, 2021

Fans are also trending Performance King Suga for him. He also gave fans a moment when he sang the verse Got The Right Body and The Right Mind pointing towards Megan Thee Stallion. Well, every member of BTS looks like he is born to slay! Also Read - BTS concert: Jin turns up in a Squid Game doll inspired ponytail; ARMY has a swell time playing 'red light green light' with him – view tweets