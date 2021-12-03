BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin celebrates his birthday tomorrow (4 December). However, ARMY had planned a surprise for him in advance to wish him during BTS LA Concert, Permission To Dance on Stage. We had earlier reported that ARMY had been planning a surprise for Jin with Moon ARMY Bombs. And guess what, they had another surprise in place too. Firstly, special mention to ARMY for being so brilliantly creative. Apart from making moon covers for ARMY Bombs, they all distributed signs with Jin written in Hangul inside a heart. Today, as the septet performed together on stage, they surprised Jin by flashing the moons bombs and the placards to wish him ahead of his birthday on 4th December 2021. As soon as the ARMY wished him, Mr worldwide handsome was overwhelmed. He felt like crying too. "Wow! So sweet," he is heard saying on seeing the wishes flooding in for him. "Thank You ARMY, I Love You," he shouts as the stadium erupts in cheers. ARMYS across the globe are sharing pictures and videos from the concert. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS Rise of Bangtan: When V's 'Nico Nico Nii' in the middle of concert performance left Jimin in splits of laughter [VIDEO]

Seokjin eyes look so innocent. I will always treasure this pic of him.Thank you to the people who supported the project?#MoonForJinLA #LAHeartsJin pic.twitter.com/4RU8Zd3xbO — HAPPY JIN DAY (@urekrazy) December 3, 2021

Aaaa seokjin ? konser terakhir di LA setelah 4 hari konser dan juga jadi konser BTS setelah 2 tahunan gak konser langsung, dan seokjin dapet project dari ARMY #MoonForJinLA #LAHeartsJin sjskssk aku aja liat dari sini seneng apalagi seokjin ??? https://t.co/jI91JasDVV — ᵛᵏBulletproof⁷| VOTE BTS ? (@Bities_oteseven) December 3, 2021

seokjin used to do heart events during concerts and now ARMYs just did the same for his birthday ? pic.twitter.com/FThB2p5l7t — jin files⁷ D-1 ? (@seokjinfile) December 3, 2021

BASTA, ESTOY DEVASTADA ??? MIREN LOS OJITOS DE JIN AL VER EL PROYECTO QUE ARMY PREPARÓ ╥﹏╥ ╥﹏╥ Es lo más precioso que verán hoy ??#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #MoonForJinLA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day4 #JIN pic.twitter.com/xVFd2gTgnk — Jin y Jungkook El Salvador?? Yours? (@OneInAMillionSV) December 3, 2021

LA CARITA DE SORPRESA AL PRINCIPIO Y DESPUÉS SU CARITA DE FELICIDAD, SU HERMOSA SONRISA, SOY LLANTO ??#MoonForJinLA #LAHeartsJin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8ugNK7ogAS — Tetesu⁷ (@Tetenammar) December 3, 2021

Jin is known to make hearts for the ARMY during concerts. And seeing ARMY's surprise for him would have been a big surprise for the Epiphany hitmaker. His expressions say it all. Jin's eyes shone brightest on seeing Moons in the audience.

This is the final leg of BTS' 4-day concert in LA. Jin won a lot of hearts. Firstly, he made an appearance as the Squid Game doll. His ponytails, and cuteness during the concert melted ARMYs hearts. After today's concert, BTS will fly back to South Korea.