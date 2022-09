BTS member and leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon has been making a lot of appearances, attending various museums, events, exhibitions and such. The rapper and songwriter was spotted at the Gimpo airport. Namjoon has been keeping a low profile on the work front. He hasn't announced any solo music album coming out. RM recently featured in a music video called Sexy Nukim. He sent ARMYs into a tizzy with his rap-style and his appearance in the music video. And now, RM has yet again captured the hearts of the BTS ARMY for his easy-breezy appearance at the airport. Also Read - BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's 'Do The Ride' verse in Sexy Nukim song leaves ARMY with NSFW thoughts [Read Tweets]

BTS' RM heads to Japan

Kim Namjoon aka RM made an easy breezy appearance at the Gimpo airport. He wore an orange shirt with flower motifs on a white tee. He wore dark denim and yellow sneakers. Namjoon carried a satchel bag. BTS' leader Kim Namjoon has flown to Japan for the final round of &Audition - The Howling. It will be aired on Hybe's YouTube today. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

RM's silky soft hair grabs ARMY's attention

BTS RM looked very stylish in casuals. Though he sported a simple and easy-breezy kinda look, neither his clothes nor his shoes grabbed the attention. It was RM's silky smooth hair that made has sent ARMYs into a tizzy. His hair are the talk of Hollywood News town right now. Check out the tweets of the ARMY going bonkers over Namjoon's hair here: Also Read - BTS ARMY imagines how RM aka Kim Namjoon would be as a boyfriend; the hilarious lovestruck tweets could leave the Bangtan Boys leader blushing

idk i want him or his hair ? huhu namjoon pic.twitter.com/WJZ0iS4RyS — N(ia)⁷ ❤?? (@hoebby_twt) September 3, 2022

And awwwww he is keeping his long hair ??????? I love namjoon so much.

He is a happy pill for my heart???? — R ˟ ˟ ••• ?? ??? (@Gresiteisland) September 3, 2022

omg namjoon’s hair so thick im jealous https://t.co/WOrWXBXa5g — caro⁷ (@jjwanwol) September 3, 2022

Namjoon and his floofy hair.. so cute? https://t.co/193WvJS8b6 — mai⁷ ?? (@meow_manggae) September 3, 2022

I can't breathe his hair ???? HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT NAMJOON https://t.co/X41vu1igQn — Iram Kham (@IramKham1) September 3, 2022

I'm in love with namjoon and his hair . ???

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT RM pic.twitter.com/fXkmhXZzDJ — •Nancy_OT7•?•SEXY NUKIM• (@bts_holic_0613) September 3, 2022

Namjoon is so dreamy with his hair and yellow shirt oh my love ♡pic.twitter.com/mLdU3zUfYx — Tehreem ⁷// Jungkookie Day ?? (@lifes_dynamite) September 3, 2022

the day namjoon cuts his hair is the day i k!ll myself — illy ⁷ ? sexy nukim ft. RM (@N0BARAKUGlSAKl) September 3, 2022

NAMJOON you and your Hair is so oceam and Nice?? @BTS_twt_NAMJ00N pic.twitter.com/YFdnJ8LnIp — HIRAL (@rathod_hiral12) September 3, 2022

Please, Namjoon! Let me run my hands through your hair! ??? https://t.co/ALkSoC3nXO — Jess⁷ (@RMNamjoonBTS) September 3, 2022

? Namjoon looks so handsome with that long hair ! ? HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT NAMJOON ?✈️ pic.twitter.com/N1cr3R7ozR — Chimmy ? ?| it's kookie's bday ???? (@AimanMehmood22) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS members are working on their solo projects. Just recently, RM’s appearance in Sexy Nukim made waves. He had been trending worldwide for the same. The lyrics especially made ARMYs blush. It’s gonna be Kim Namjoon’s birthday soon. He celebrates his birthday on 12th September. ARMY has organised a tree-plantation drive for his birthday in India. There are various projects being held as well. Also, RM's Special 8 Photo-Folio is releasing on 5th September.

RM is yet to announce his solo project. He had said that he might be the next member after J-Hope to release his solo project in a live chat a couple of weeks ago.