Indian fans of BTS have been waiting for the Bangtan Boys to set foot on India on a long time. In the mean time, it has been established that some BTS songs and choreographies fit perfectly with not only Bollywood but also South chartbusters. Namjoon aka RM's Indigo has been one of the acclaimed albums in recent times. The song Closer has emerged as the biggest hit along with Wildflower and Still Life. Sung by RM, Mahalia and Paul Blanco, Closer has all the elements of romantic intensity that is a hit with desi music lovers. A fan made an edit of the Korean movie Decision To Leave with Closer and it was hit. Park Chan-wook movie was loved by BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon who has watched it five times.

Now, fans have edits of Sita Ramam with Closer. And the end result has turned out to be exceptionally good. It looks like Closer was composed for the sweeping romantic drama. Even Decision To Leave is a subtle romance with elements of a crime drama. Take a look at the beautiful edits on Sita Ramam made by Indian fans of BTS...

#CLOSER X SITA RAMAM pic.twitter.com/gCozDgqjcE — Boy With Luv ⁷ | FACE ON 230324 (@iam_bwl) February 23, 2023

The song has fitted the mood of the movie so well. It does look like Namjoon should start writing songs and composing for films soon. His deep lyricism, emotive voice and music production skills can explore a new dimension. We are sure he might think after seeing the end product of Decision To Leave x Closer. Sita Ramam has been one of the most loved romances of recent times. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur hit it out of the park with their performances.