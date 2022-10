BTS leader Kim Namjoon and rest of the members are fans of the dance reality and competition show, Street Man Fighter. As we know, K-Pop is known for its choreography. One of the famous groups there is We Dem Boyz and contestant Vata is quite popular. They performed on RM aka Kim Namjoon's new song Sexy Nukim. As we know, it was his collab with the Korean Indie group, Balming Tiger. The song has a catchy beat with RM's part being the absolute best in it. He shared a video with his reactions and fans went gaga. We could hear him sing some of the lines of Sexy Nukim. Take a look at the video below...

Fans who saw the video shared by RM said it was a thirst trap set by the BTS front man. We can hear him cheering them on, and singing lines from the hit number. It seems the dance group, We Dem Boyz and Vata is under fire for plagiarism. His New Thing choreography sequence is apparently inspired by Ateez's song Say My Name. Fans of ATEEZ are upset with Kim Namjoon...

i’m chronically online at times and i had to read the comments to understand what the issue was. do they think namjoon got post notifs on for ateez drama? https://t.co/EXrbSm8Wzz — s⁷ ❤️ (@uhbadbyee) October 19, 2022

namjoon could not care less about what happened with ateez can you losers leave him alone https://t.co/WzAqHSLzk2 pic.twitter.com/Kt1VCFMWpU — Dana is married to Karma (@PJMkcaIs) October 19, 2022

I am ATINY and ARMY. When I saw Namjoon's story with Vata's crew i kinda raised my brow for a bit, but not taking it against my Namjoonie coz it's his freaking song with Balming Tiger let us all please respect that. But our real enemy here is Vata the copycat. #SayMyName_ATEEZ — bimbet누나ATEEZ IN PH?? (@warlockraven) October 19, 2022

Okayy these dudes r disgusting asf but I still can't understand how and why is ATEEZ fandom trying to insult Namjoon like even WE didn't knew wtf was going on ? Instead of hating ppl who don't know about the whole situation try d0xxing these aashole or smth idk — r i z z ?? (@luvtannies7_) October 19, 2022

Is Namjoon suppose to know and keep tabs about Ateez? TF is wrong with kpoppies — Ady⁷ (@idcmantf) October 19, 2022

all joon did was react and post the dancers doing a choreo to his and balming tigers song… he doesn’t know or care about some beef between a group and that dancer vata…they r too funny cuz how tf do you expect namjoon to know about ateez drama? leave my man alone https://t.co/sYXHlBtA9F — ?Diana??‍?Forever⁷ (@DArmyBTS29) October 19, 2022

Even J-Hope is an avid watcher of the show Street Man Fighter. Monika Shin who is one of the best-known underground dancers in Korea. She is also a fan of Jung Hoseok.