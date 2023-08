BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is admired as one of the youth icons, and modern Asian visionaries. Over the years, he has been candid about his flaws and how he is trying to be a part of a more inclusive society. In fact, the whole of BTS is quite conscious about the same. But today he has upset many members of the BTS ARMY, especially from the Muslim fraternity. As we know, he always shares which songs he is listening to on his Insta stories. He shared a shot of Frank Ocean's Bad Religion. And now he is being schooled and called out for being Islamophobic. Also Read - BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM reveals his pet Moni is no more; BTS ARMY mourns his demise

Muslim fans upset with BTS leader RM

A number of BTS fans who are Muslims are upset with the leader RM. In fact, K-Pop artistes in the past have also been accused of being disrespectful to religions like Hinduism and Islam. Jay Park faced a lot of criticism for one of his songs. The particular song Bad Religion is on the lines of how no religion in the world accepts same sex love. The song has got a lot of appreciation. But there is a reference to Allah, which can be upsetting to the sentiments of a group. Given there are reports of how alleged discrimination against Muslims in South Korea, the matter is blowing up even more. Take a look at some of the tweets...

Islam is a religion and you must respect all the religions he did something wrong and he need to apologise,as a Muslim l care about my religion I will defend my religion, and he traveled all around the world for the tour, Among the tours there were Islamic countries #namjoon — shahad (@shahadN74231621) August 16, 2023

NAMJOON THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON pic.twitter.com/3inKpwtUMK — Kikyo?에밀린❤ King Jun harem ?²¹⁷ (@ejrmjj) August 16, 2023

NAMJOON APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS NAMJOON APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS NAMJOON APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS NAMJOON APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS https://t.co/zRd0tLQ49y — . (@cuterer1) August 16, 2023

WE LOVE YOU NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/YGst8AOjLn — pride&freedom1921 (@Kimjeon1921) August 16, 2023

listen i went through a bad break up in college and had this on REPEAT. it’s a raw song. namjoon bby i’m here let me hug you https://t.co/gnawZqz47M — squid⁷ ? ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@psbly) August 16, 2023

If you are one of the people upset about Namjoon’s post of the Frank Ocean song, please block me. He doesn’t owe anyone an apology. If you do your research, you would find out according to Frank Ocean, the song is about being a gay man and dealing with religious people. Everyone… — BTSARMYMOM ⁷ (@letstalkabtsuga) August 16, 2023

Fans also dragged in Blackpink members Jisoo and Lisa who posted stories of Frank Ocean's concert during Coachella. BTS leader RM is an astute man. He revealed that BTS is kicked about the reunion in 2025.