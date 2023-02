BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is in Milan to attend the Bottega Veneta fashion show. He left for Milan yesterday dressed from head to toe in the Italian brand. At the Incheon airport, he was seen in a huge nylon trench coat with baggy pants, tee and a Andamino bag that costs USD 4,000. The fashion show is happening today evening 8 pm local time. Namjoon will be attending like a special guest. Though the brand has not announced him as the official brand ambassador it might happen eventually. He wore clothes from Bottega Veneta throughout the promotions on Indigo. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon describes marriage as 'realization of choice'; ARMY say, 'Most relatable person ever'

Well, a number of fans had gathered at Milan airport to catch a glimpse of the BTS frontman. The organizers had kept extensive security for him at the airport. He had his own team of three to four bodyguards along with ones provided by the brand. ARMYs have been worried seeing how members are being followed at airports especially when they are travelling solo. Take a look at this video... Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

A huge crowd had gathered to greet Jin at the Buenos Aires airport in Argentina. It was so big that he had to exit through a private exit. Jimin had extra security in Paris as he did J-Hope. Namjoon told fans in a Vlive that he has exciting things coming up. Kim Namjoon of BTS shared the welcome note by Bottega Veneta. Now, Rashmika Mandanna is also in Milan. Let us see if she decides to attend the event on Sunday. She was there as a face of Ointsuka Tiger. The actress met Jung II-woo and Gulf Kanawut. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]