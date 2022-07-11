BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon poses with his limited edition Tod's x Colnago bicycle; its price matches that of a Volkswagen car

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is the only one from the septet who does not know how to drive. But he loves his bicycle. RM aka Kim Namjoon uses his bicycle to travel from work and home. On days when it is raining, he takes public transport. But living a simple life does not mean it is cheap. After all, he is the Kim Namjoon of BTS. Today, RM has posed with his bike in the backdrop. We do not know if it is new one or what. But the bicycle looks fabulous. It is in orange and black colour. Also Read - Avatar 2, Liger, Ponniyin Selvan, Black Adam and more Hollywood and South BIGGIES set to dominate theatres in second half of 2022

The bike is a limited edition one from Tod's x Colnago. It is made in Italian by the two leading brands from the country. The bike is apparently perfect for riding in urban areas, which is perfect for RM, a resident of Seoul. The bike is built around a Colnago G3-X gravel frameset. It seems it is made for all kind of roads and streets giving stability and comfort to the rider. It can be bought with Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Coming to the cost, it is priced at around 14,500 pounds. In Indian money, it comes upto approximately Rs 13. 5 lakhs. In this price, you can buy a Mahindra Scorpio or Volkswagen Virtus car.

RM aka Kim Namjoon of BTS is now working on a solo album. The BTS frontman is known for his love of luxurious things, especially watches and art pieces. Of late, he said he had plans to build an art cafe in Seoul. Besides his work with BTS, he has the recognition of having maximum writing credits in KOMCA. He has written close to 200 songs. A plush home in Nine One Hannam, art collection and a bike, RM lives with great taste and luxury. Even his studio is full of expensive pieces. BTS is now on a group hiatus. But they will do a global concert in Busan in October 2022 for the World Expo bid.