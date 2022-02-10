Bangtan Boys are super active on Instagram these days. From the BTS members, the ones who ace at sharing posts on Instagram are RM aka Kim Namjoon and J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek. The rest of the BTS members are not as active with their feeds as RM and Hobi. The two rappers of BTS ace at sharing multiple pictures on a single post. And RM has done just that. The BTS leader has shared some unseen pictures from his studio at HYBE, formerly known as BigHit Entertainment. Also Read - BTS: Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's quiet hide-n-seek game fails; turns CHAOTIC just 10 seconds later [watch video]

RM's studio is just like a walk-through museum, ARMY feels. The first picture is the main dock where RM manages his work. It has a lot of little collectables such as the Bodhisattva statues, a mini Christmas Tree, a fanart, speakers and other things. The second picture includes paintings, a wooden table, and a couch. He shared the exit of the studio where we see a ducky and a painting right opposite the door of his studio. Adjacent to the painting is another painting. We see a lot of art stuff outside his studio that forms a part of HYBE's building infrastructure. There are a lot of art pieces that give out the vibe of Namjoon's collection while namjooning. We downloaded the pictures from RM's Instagram account for better viewing. Check out RM's Studio at HYBE here:

ARMYs are happy to get a glimpse of the studio where the 'magic happens'. Check out ARMY's reaction to RM's studio here:

Every step toward his studio is like walking through a museum and I love how he shared that with us....♡ #Rkive #Namjoon pic.twitter.com/xFOEaOsN0y — Dimples⁷?? (@Vihz06) February 10, 2022

#rkive so beautiful!!

Namjoons studio looks like a whole gallery ?? pic.twitter.com/w8NyzyPK1Y — MarJan⁷?? (@luvtanniess) February 10, 2022

Welcome to my studio. you can see what's inside. rkive instagram: #rkive pic.twitter.com/39TfECuEzg — RM (@KlEMNAMJOON) February 10, 2022

welcome to #rkive where magic happens pic.twitter.com/kBNUIQgz0X — random namjoon things (@randomjoonie) February 10, 2022

#rkive Instagram post ❣️?❣️ When this I remember

Jonnie? this things??? pic.twitter.com/tYwhoC4h64 — 움메 쿨숨 리나 ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ ?(R E S T) (@OTsevenVlinA) February 10, 2022

#rkive studio where you can feel the warmth of love & comfort while having the pleasant smell of fresh nature pic.twitter.com/D0YLyvq6rU — ً jins gf tjgc³ (@koosgaze) February 10, 2022

I really love those art! That’s exact the place where Jingle Ball photos were taken! ?

220210

4/5 #rkive #NAMJOON ?? pic.twitter.com/5wjdSfMZ0s — ✌?Baby J (@ang_clig) February 10, 2022

no one jst joon turning hybe into his own art museum ? #rkive #namjoon pic.twitter.com/I0t9WWkkyO — Jungkook's wife ♡ (@MrsJeonggukie) February 10, 2022

Well, this may be another hint that BTS is working on something. When the Bangtan Boys went on a break, an official statement had said that they'd be working on a new album during their break. ARMY had been confused wondering if the boys were also working on their solo music. Coming back to RM, the producer, lyricist and rapper had grabbed headlines when his Instagram story cheering on the Korean speed skater went viral