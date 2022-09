BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a global icon. Besides being the front-man of the world's biggest music sensation, he is also adored for being an art patron, nature lover and the goofball that he can be. But everyone will agree that hot and sexy Namjoon has a different vibe altogether. His height and beefy build has already given him the nickname of Daddy Joon. His song Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger was out yesterday. BTS fans feel he killed it with his verse. RM aka Kim Namjoon has been featured in the music video as well. Also Read - BTS: After RM aka Kim Namjoon faces racist and homophobic slurs for becoming Most Handsome Face over Henry Cavill, TC Candler releases statement

There is one line in the song, 'While we do the ride tonight, I will paint you,". This has left ARMYs with thoughts that can be described as NSFW. This is not his first song that is a thirst trap for fans. Who can forget Expensive Girl or Buckubucku both of which are best listened to with earphones. Here are some thirst tweets after Sexy Nukim that will leave you blushing hard. Check them out... Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'

The way Namjoon delivered that verse. My panties are a little wet — Soniia⁷ ? (@taetaeisabear) September 1, 2022

No Namjoon verse or song is complete without us bitches wetting our panties and asking joon to ruin us — vanilla ice cream on Namtits (@Shambha08359771) September 1, 2022

FVVC!!! OMG NAMJOON IS DRIving me crazy....

you can ride me...it doesn't need any driving license https://t.co/dPtpN3gsu6 — Early⁷? (@Seok_Early) September 2, 2022

"girl you can keep it low while we do the ride" WTF HE DIDNT JUST SKSKSK.!.!.!?? NAMJOON ??#rm #namjoon pic.twitter.com/bg9hOzTN9w — Anu ? Kim Taehyung ⁷??? (@AnuKimTaehyung) September 2, 2022

Wait wait WAIT it just clicked for me. When Namjoon said "Girl you can keep it low, while we do the ride, I paint you tonight" he was talking about-HOLY SHIT. He's a dirty, dirty man and it's such a freaking turn on??? I'm going to have the best/worst dreams about him tonight — ☀️Sunshine365☀️ (@prettyprettybts) September 1, 2022

Aagghhhhhh, Ikr???? ????, Namjoon always make some think of dirty thoughts too, it's Joonies fault, Ami, He's wayyy too HOT?? for my peace of mind, damn it?? — annanicole19/Half Goddess,Half Hell✨ (@annanicole8888) September 1, 2022

okay it's been a day but namjoon's verse in sexy nukim is so addicting wtf — daisy⁷ sexy nukim (@comforttannies) September 2, 2022

Namjoon's sexy nukim verse was less freaky than i expected lol i can't recall off the top of my head rn bc im sleepy but i swear he's had an abundance of dirtier lines before so this felt mild in comparison — T (@instant_tara) September 2, 2022

Well, the BTS leader can turn on the heat. And fans will swear that he can do that quite effortlessly. The mumble rap in Sexy Nukim is quite addictive and the best part of the hip-hop song. Namjoon of BTS is working hard on his album, RM 3. Also Read - BTS: RM being the father of Bangtan Boys is the most adorable thing ever; ARMY, here's an UNMISSABLE compilation video [WATCH]