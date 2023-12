BTS or Bangtan Boys are all in the military now. Few days back, we saw pics of Jungkook and Jimin from a lecture at a military camp. Now, a pic of BTS leader RM and vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V has come on social media. Fans are happy to see the pic as both the members look healthy in the pic. Both of them are at Nonsan military camp in Korea. Their initial training will happen for five weeks. While Kim Taehyung aka V has applied for the elite forces, BTS RM aka Namjoon will serve as a soldier. The two others Jin and Jung Hoseok aka H-Hope are supposed to return by mid of 2024. Also Read - Yeontan Of BTS leaves ARMY in splits! Here's why Kim Taehyung's beloved pooch is making news in his absence

Fans became emotional after seeing the two. Others noticed that Kim Taehyung aka V is looking like a mirror image of his father. People are comparing the two photos now. BTS fans also got good news that three more songs from the group are coming in 2024. One of them will be the album of Kim Seokjin. He had said that he would be the last BTS member to come out with his album. This is how fans reacted to Tae and Joon's military pics...

Taehyung and Namjoon from the military?? KIM TAEHYUNG, TAEKOOK, POST A TAEHYUNG,JUNG KOOK,KSJ1 is coming,KIM NAMJOON, Joon, joonie, TAEJOON pic.twitter.com/pFVRYuDirE — 2025♡⁷ (@SaadMas25979190) December 28, 2023

BTS members Namjoon and Taehyung enlisted on December 12, 2023. It seems one new album of RM will be out when he is in the military. BTS or Bangtan Boys is the biggest boy band in the world right now. The K-Pop kings are known for their sell out concerts the world over.