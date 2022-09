Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS is celebrating his birthday! And the BTS ARMY is celebrating his special day in the most special manner. There are various birthday projects organised by the ARMYs in the name of the BTS leader. Namjoon conducted a live on Weverse a couple of minutes ago. It's a ritual amongst the BTS members to spend a couple of hours with the ARMYs and Namjoon also joined ARMYs and celebrated his birthday with them while catching up. And during RM's birthday live, another BTS member J-hope aka Jung Hoseok spammed his session, but ARMYs are enjoying it. Also Read - BTS: After RM aka Kim Namjoon faces racist and homophobic slurs for becoming Most Handsome Face over Henry Cavill, TC Candler releases statement

BTS RM's birthday live

So, in Hollywood News today, RM came live to chat with the ARMYs a bit. The Weverse made a glitch because of which he had to conduct two lives. RM's birthday cake was of Moni, his pet pooch and it was very adorable. RM talked about working on his album and revealed that it's almost done. However, Namjoon is not sure when it will release. He is hoping that his album comes out by the end of the year. Kim Namjoon also shared that he has been getting a lot of help from the other Bangtan Boys for his album and added that a lot of people helped him this time. RM talked about the newly released Decision to Love, a South Korean film, Balming Tiger and a lot of other things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 ? (@bts_daily.news)

J-HOPE spammed Kim Namjoon's birthday live

One member to never miss anything about the other Bangtannies is J-hope. Be it the albums or the pictures and now even Live session. J-hope spammed RM's live by commenting on it. It was hilarious and adorable. When RM turned emotional while talking about how the boys' hearts beat like one and how they are all always thinking about the same stuff, J-hope commented "7 forever!!!!!!!!!" he commented 7 multiple times and even wished Namjoon on live saying "HB BFF." When RM was distracted Hobi dropped a lot of comments to cheer him up and called himself a successful fan.

220912 남준 라이브 '다시' 호석 댓글 모음 /01

(https://t.co/EOBIe1FSke) ?️냄준 러브유!

?️HB BFF

?️러뷰 남준

?️케이크 뭐냐... ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

?️HI~~~~~~~~~✋️⭐️

?️HB NJ

?️그쵸그쵸

?️????

?️7 forever!!!!!!!

?️lets goooooooo

?️army please be with me pic.twitter.com/oWPT7xadO6 — 녹슨?ᴴᴼᴮᴵ??ɴᴀᴍᴊᴏᴏɴ ᴅᴀʏ?? (@Kimnocsn) September 12, 2022

Hobi ?? https://t.co/cbKlmAcLfy — SXY NKIM NAMJOON -- aly⁷ in the box|| PROOF ? (@seokmintaekook_) September 12, 2022

namjoon x hobi bffs forever — tis joonie day ⁷ (@naanadx) September 12, 2022

idk i think hobi really loves namjoon he only said it 500 times in the last 20 hours ? — ِ (@taehyungsneck) September 12, 2022

Hobi spammed the Namjoon live on Weverse with 7 FOREVER, 77777 and ARMY PLEASE BE WITH ME ?? I'm crying... BTS FOREVER#HappyBirthdayNamjoon #NAMJOONDAY pic.twitter.com/aGyIk7GbSs — Did u see my JAMS? (@ruTrusfrated) September 12, 2022

ARMY is loving the interaction. Jhope was at home and had been spamming the comments about Namjoon's birthday live. Talking about which, Namjoon showed a little bit of his house and also shared that members have a lot of solo projects coming up. Also, what's with RM covering himself through and through? We hope he didn't chop off his tresses.