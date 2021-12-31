BTS leader RM dating a wealthy non-celebrity? Big Hit Music issues another clarification after Jungkook's case

BTS members are suddenly facing dating rumours. After Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, it is RM who is now facing the speculations. This has happened after a Korean YouTube channel claimed that he was dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019. It seems she is the same age as him. The channel based its speculations on Love-Stagram. Well, this roughly means that if two people get clicked at a similar background, there is something brewing. Though it sounds ridiculous, but the YouTuber apparently pointed at a few instances of such behaviour. Big Hit Music has issued a clarification through Newsen, saying, "It is not true that RM is in a relationship." This has been reported by the likes of Koreaboo and Soompi. Also Read - Trending Hollywood New Today: 'Taehyung Taugh Me To' trends on BTS' V's birthday, Nicole Kidman calls out a 'sexist' interview question and more

Some days back, the same YouTuber spread rumours that Jungkook was in a relationship with actress Lee Yoo Bi of Yumi's Cells. The assumption was also based on alleged Instagram activity. It seems Jeon Jungkook's brother and the actress' sister were following one another. BTS ARMY is protective about the privacy of the boys and won't believe anything unless it comes from the horse' mouth. In fact, people also speculated on who were Kim Namjoon's friends or companions in his US trip. Some fans called up places to make enquiries. Also Read - Happy birthday Taehyung: Hey BTS V stans, take this fun quiz on the Christmas Tree singer

Kim Taehyung's dating rumours had come two months back with the daughter of the chairman of Paradise Group, Phillip Chun. They started after he was seen at an art exhibit curated by the chairwoman of the firm. Big Hit Music denied the rumours and V himself wrote on Weverse that he felt like sending poisoned darts at rumour mongers. Also Read - BTS V Birthday Special: Cute Taetae to hot Gucci Boy, Kim Taehyung's transformation over the years is unbelievable [VIEW PICS]

BTS has had a great year with their second Grammy nomination, three wins at the American Music Awards and being appointed as special presidential envoys by the Government of South Korea. From BTS, RM and SUGA have been acknowledged as music producers from Korea who is doing well on global stage.