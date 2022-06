BTS leader RM marrying a fan? Big Hit Music issues clarifications after rumours spread like wildfire in Korea's online forums

Oh No! BTS frontman RM is once again embroiled in marriage rumours. This has happened after a YouTube channel spread news that he is going to tie the knot soon with a girl whom he met at a fan sign event in 2014-2015. The person who owns the channel said that the girl who is her junior told her that they will marry soon. But she refused to divulge details on the wedding date and so on. It seems the alleged girl has graduated from a prestigious college in Korea, and her family is also well-off. This is the second time, RM aka Kim Namjoon has been caught in marriage rumours. Also Read - Ginni Virdi of Udaan fame alleges domestic abuse by husband Parminder Singh Malhi; says he hit her just 7 days after her delivery

Five months back, it was said that he was dating the daughter of a chaebol. A YouTube channel also presented proofs in form of Lovestagram. They said that the pic where RM is seen with a brown poodle actually belongs to the girl. Big Hit Music dismissed them as baseless and false rumours. RM also clarified that the poodle belongs to a friend of his. Big Hit Music has now once again clarified that the gossip is unfounded. They have said that they are taking action against such malicious gossip that is spreading on YouTube and other domestic online forums. The statement has come on sites like AllKpop, Soompi and Koreaboo. Big Hit Music statement reads, "RM's marriage rumors are not true. We are currently taking swift action against malicious rumors started on YouTube."

This is not the first time that BTS members have been linked with fans. It was once said that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung dated a fan in 2018. It seems they also reportedly met at a fan meet. Some netizens also claimed that they were seen at a restaurant. But Big Hit Music said that they did make contact but there was no relationship whatsoever. Fans are noting how the agency is quick to clarify if BTS members are embroiled in dating rumours with non-celebs. The cases being that of Jungkook and some tattoo artist, and of course Kim Taehyung and Paradise Group heir Joanna Chun.