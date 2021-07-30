BTS leader RM reveals he is JEALOUS of his bandmate Suga and the reason is a very VALID one

BTS' Dynamite was perhaps the most successful song of 2020. Everyone felt that the South Korean septet would pick up its first Grammy for Dynamite. In fact, there was huge hype around BTS and Grammys, where the awards created and promoted a lot of content involving the K-Pop sensations. But Dynamite did not win a single award. Needless to say, the band was disappointed. Upset and angry, BTS ARMY referred to the Grammys as Scammys on social media. Last year, other artistes like Zayn Malik also called out the recording academy for being blatantly biased. Like every musician, BTS members also want a Grammy award in their career. SUGA has said that he hopes that Butter will fetch them their first win at the Grammys. Also Read - Say what! BTS' RM credits Drake for making him feel he could sing; also reveals why he can't make music like him

In his latest interview with Weverse magazine, RM has philosophized about the loss at the Grammys. He said that he is fond of accomplishments like every Korean but then it is just another trophy. He said that a victory at the Grammys does not change one's life in a significant manner. RM spoke about the Grammy nomination and the loss. He told Weverse, "I was really happy that we added one more thing to our list of accomplishments. I think our team really needed the work itself. It made me realize we still have things left to achieve. And I want to thank ARMY above all others for making all of this possible. I'm Korean, so I'm no stranger to finding joy in accomplishment. (laughs) It was really satisfying and nice. It would've been better if we got a Grammy, but so what if we didn't? In the end, getting it means you have one more trophy at home, and after that your daily routine repeats."

The rapper/songwriter/music producer looked handsome in black for the interview. We so love the new haircut. RM has buffed up a bit and he is sexier than ever before. He also spoke about why he admired his colleague, Suga/Min Yoongi so much. He told the publication, "That's why I can't write lyrics as fast as I used to. I don't know what I'm doing, so I have no choice but to just write first. And that's why I think Yoongi is such an amazing person. I mean, how does he make that many songs, and so well? Maybe it's because he takes a producer's point of view, but I can't do that. Not only am I jealous, but I also think the starting point when I'm making music has to be the lyrics. I just—I hope I'm on my way somewhere. But that's how I always feel (laughs) so when I listen to my stuff from two years ago now, it already sounds old." As we know, Suga is a prolific writer. He can compose songs in three to eight hours if he is in the mood. Some of his best works are Seesaw, Daechwite, Cypher, Wine and so on.

RM/Kim Namjoon spoke about how his lyrics were more introspective than ever before. He said that he was done with the social commentary mode and wanted to bring forth his personal thoughts before fans!