BTS leader RM reveals he was 'Genuinely Good' at only one sport as a kid and boy, it is a tough one

Apart from singing, composing and dancing skill, BTS leader RM Kim Nam-joon is good at one more thing, which is quite a tough thing. We are talking about skating. While going to a roller rink to shoot their "Dynamite" performance for The Tonight Show Starring , we saw the septet getting a chance to roller-skate. While lacing up his roller-skates, RM said, "Seriously, without exaggeration, it's been 20 years. I used to ride inline skates. Wow, it's been ages." The handsome hunk also shared that he thinks he is genuinely good at this sport and said, "I used to love roller skates. It's the only sports I'm good at."

Apart from roller-skates, RM also loves bike riding as the rapper recently said in an interview with Billboard, "I've faced a lot of pressure while making music throughout my life to move ahead a little more or make music that stands out better." Further adding, "When I ride my bike, I'm free from the pressure of the things I'm supposed to feel and think about. I don't care if people recognize me, and that's the closest I get to feeling free, mentally and physically — when I'm riding fast and feeling like I'm up on a cloud."

Well, it will be interesting to see whether RM will ride bike or do roller-skating for his fans in the upcoming song.