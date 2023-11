BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has been in the news and how. Two days back, a picture of him smoking went viral all over social media. Namjoon was with a friend smoking a cigarette. While BTS ARMY defended him saying that he was a grown adult now, others were like he should be more careful given that millions look upto him as a role model and icon. The rapper and lead of BTS later deleted that Insta story. Of late, he has spoken about how he wants to enjoy his life, and show people his true self as a normal young man. Today, he has shared a pic with his mom and dad. Also Read - BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon gets a 'birthday dedication' from actress Shruti Sharma; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and desi army shower love [Exclusive]

BTS Namjoon shares a family pic with fans

The leader of BTS is also someone who shares a lot with ARMYs. He is honest about his feelings and tells fans to keep their chin up no matter what are the circumstances in their lives. He said he is supportive of each one of them. Fans are loving the pic of him with his parents. It looks like it is from his vacation in Europe. He will be soon enlisting as per the guidelines of the military. People have noticed that he has his mom's eyes, smiles and chin. Take a look at the adorable picture... Also Read - BTS: Desi ARMY make a special ad for Kim Namjoon aka RM’s birthday; other ARMYs all set to make Joon day special

Namjoon and his parents ? pic.twitter.com/4ch9KRbTln — inaamy (@Bangtan_inaa) November 13, 2023

THE ASIAN PARENTS ARE PROUD OF HIM

NAMJOON is looking adorable here! I hope their parents live 100 more years #NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/YOCBCFIFk0 — bangtan paved the way (@TakeTwo_2023) November 13, 2023

I just loved how Namjoon comfortably shared his parents photo with us. It really means a lot to us???❤️ pic.twitter.com/K1zjZckVve — erica_lovesbts⁷????? (@erica_thv7) November 13, 2023

How sweet of Namjoon to share a photo of himself with his parents. The level of trust you all. What a lovely family. ? I’m thankful to his parents for raising a brilliant young man. — ????⁷ ⭐️ GOLDENʙʏJK (@marmalade08) November 13, 2023

Omgg Namjoon’s parents??!? it has to be because why is he a carbon copy of his mom like the smile, nose, face shape?? pic.twitter.com/kUJdRzupIW — astro ali⁷ (ꪜ) | GOLDEN (@LibraLunarian) November 13, 2023

Well, the leader of BTS said his father was a chemical engineer who worked for SK Energy in Korea. He also wanted his son to pursue engineering as it was a lucrative field. His mom is in the real estate business. She is the one who encouraged his musical ambitions and stood by him like a rock. BTS RM comes from an affluent family as compared to some of the members. Also Read - BTS leader RM gets in trouble after sharing that he's listening to Frank Ocean's Bad Religion [Read Details]