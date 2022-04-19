BTS leader RM stays back in the US: From Jackson Wang to Kendrick Lamar, ARMY speculates his upcoming mixtape collab

BTS leader RM has stayed back in the US after the rest of the septet has come back to Korea. ARMY is speculating if he is working on his collaborations for his upcoming mixtape. RM aka Kim Namjoon told fans during his VLive that they can expect some surprise collaborations in his solo project. Now, ARMYs have got busy speculating names. The most popular one doing the rounds is Snoop Dog. But most probably Snoop Dog is doing a collab with the whole team of BTS. He confirmed the collab in an interview saying that he loved their music and vibe. Also Read - Palak Tiwari REACTS to Shweta Tiwari being called 'HOT' and referred to as her elder sister; says, 'I used to feel very...'

ARMY desperately wants RM to do collabs with Rina Sawayama, Megan Thee Stallion, Epik High, Jackson Wang, H.E.R and Kendrick Lamar. The names of these artists are doing the rounds. What has got people excited is the fact that Jackson Wang, Rina Sawayama and Epik High are now in the US. The latest name to be added in that of Kendrick Lamar. Some ARMYs wrote that others are being too ambitious and RM must have stayed back for some museum or art galleries trips. One person even wrote that he is staying back for his sister's graduation ceremony. BTS fans know that Jackson Wang and RM are friends since their trainee days. Wang created a stir at Coachella with his performance on Blow and 100 Ways. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a black-sheer kaftan; shows off her baby bump in the latest photoshoot – Watch

my existence is based on a collaboration of Jackson Wang and NAMJOON ?? — ?Ale⁷??BTS 007 (@JKMTJMFL) April 19, 2022

namjoon on kendrick lamar album — ru 22.06.10 (@hazeygguk) April 19, 2022

the day i get a megan and namjoon collab is when ill truly ascend ?? — sparky (@findingsparky) April 19, 2022

Wait a min…my friend just pointed out how Epik high is performing in coachella this weekend for another set… and Namjoon stayed in korea.. do you see where I’m going with this — NSFR witchdaddy tokyo ??? rest well mimi? (@namkookscumdump) April 19, 2022

BTS might return to the US for the Billboard Music Awards 2022. They have seven nominations for songs like Butter and My Universe. RM spoke about his mixtape saying that fans could expect a surprise. BTS' comeback album is going to come out on June 10, 2022. Also Read - Salman Khan plays with Jay Bhanushali’s daughter at Baba Siddique’s Iftar bash; fans say, ‘So adorable’ – view pics