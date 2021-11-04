BTS leader RM has penned a lengthy leader giving vent to several feeling, but what should be another reason for ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) to rejoice over discovering new about one of the uber-popular K-Pop band members has left the fans extremely distressed? Why? Well, because it's the structure of the letter, which really doesn't touch upon anything concrete, but rather seems to be a lot of random thoughts penned down. So, what's so distressing about that you might ask. Well, it's the nature of the random thoughts, which has left ARMY quite concerned for RM. Also Read - Eternals director Chloe Zhao REVEALS why she chose BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' for the latest MCU flick

Check out RM's translated letter below if you haven't already:

"It's getting harder for me to write lengthy letters, but if I don't do so I'll forever forget the way to do it. I want everyone he loves to be in peace for as long as possible. And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It's like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again," wrote the BTS leader.

"Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming. The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let's meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you," he added.

And here's his original letter in Korean...

namjoon’s 211104 weverse letter ↳ “the winter that used to startle me has now disappeared into days past

and the days have cleared into a pleasant season for walks.

let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer.” ? https://t.co/BEmQf7Wvhh pic.twitter.com/nMjG9kIWT0 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 3, 2021

namjoon wrote us a letter on weverse :) he hopes we’re doing well.

it’s hard for him to express it all, but “what hasn’t changed without doubt is that i hope that the people whom i love (and who love me, too) will be peaceful/well for a long time.” (the last line) i miss you! pic.twitter.com/kv3pGWP8jE — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 3, 2021

Hope all's well with BTS' RM.