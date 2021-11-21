BTS: #LEAVEBTSALONE ARMY lashes out at SZA for her tweet about meeting Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and J-Hope at Harry Styles' concert – here's why

A couple of hours ago, BTS members J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) attended Harry Styles' concert in LA. They were joined by Lizzo and SZA who shared the celebrity stand with the BTs members there. And now, American singer-songwriter SZA is facing the flak of BTS ARMY for her tweet about meeting J-Hope, Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin. It so happened that a netizen asked SZA about her experience of meeting 4 of the BTS members at Harry Styles' LA concert. Also Read - BTS: Jin's savage reply to Jimin who asked him to work out with him is the most relatable thing
SZA responded to a fan's question saying that Lizzo tried to introduce her to BTS but they didn't care. Furthermore, she said that she didn't think they knew who she was but were nice. And amidst all of this, there's a video going viral shared by ARMY in which it seems BTS V did meet and greet SZA at the concert. Now, a fiercely protective ARMY has come out in support of the boys. While some have defended BTS saying that they aren't so good in English which is why they felt shy while interacting. Some said that since it was very late in the night and too dark and noisy, they couldn't see or greet her properly. And on the other hand, ARMYs lashed out at SZA for her words. While some have outright called her out some are confused whether it was all a mistake or misuse of words in her tweet. Lizzo supported her friend and confirmed it. The tweets are deleted now, however, ARMY was quick to take a screengrab of the same. Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope attend Harry Styles' concert in LA and ARMY is tripping over maknae line having FUN – view tweets
BTS ARMY also reminded SZA that J-Hope had played her song on his birthday in a live session and that she had shared the same on her Instagram stories back then. It seems SZA's fans threw racist slurs at BTS after the incident. Anyway, 'LEAVE BTS ALONE' and LEAVE BTS ALONE TOO' is trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS member Jungkook's meal costs a bomb, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits and more
Coming back to Harry Styles' concert, it was attended by Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish as well. And fans of pop artists are going crazy over the same. BTS grooved to various hits of Harry Styles including Watermelon Sugar, Falling and more.
