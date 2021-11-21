BTS: #LEAVEBTSALONE ARMY lashes out at SZA for her tweet about meeting Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and J-Hope at Harry Styles' concert – here's why

A couple of hours ago, BTS members J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) attended ' concert in LA. They were joined by Lizzo and SZA who shared the celebrity stand with the BTs members there. And now, American singer-songwriter SZA is facing the flak of BTS ARMY for her tweet about meeting J-Hope, Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin. It so happened that a netizen asked SZA about her experience of meeting 4 of the BTS members at Harry Styles' LA concert. Also Read - BTS: Jin's savage reply to Jimin who asked him to work out with him is the most relatable thing

SZA responded to a fan's question saying that Lizzo tried to introduce her to BTS but they didn't care. Furthermore, she said that she didn't think they knew who she was but were nice. And amidst all of this, there's a video going viral shared by ARMY in which it seems BTS V did meet and greet SZA at the concert. Now, a fiercely protective ARMY has come out in support of the boys. While some have defended BTS saying that they aren't so good in English which is why they felt shy while interacting. Some said that since it was very late in the night and too dark and noisy, they couldn't see or greet her properly. And on the other hand, ARMYs lashed out at SZA for her words. While some have outright called her out some are confused whether it was all a mistake or misuse of words in her tweet. Lizzo supported her friend and confirmed it. The tweets are deleted now, however, ARMY was quick to take a screengrab of the same.

BTS ARMY also reminded SZA that J-Hope had played her song on his birthday in a live session and that she had shared the same on her Instagram stories back then. It seems SZA's fans threw racist slurs at BTS after the incident. Anyway, 'LEAVE BTS ALONE' and LEAVE BTS ALONE TOO' is trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

ALL I GOT TO SAY IS FUCK ALL YOU SZA STANS WHO ARE BEING RACIST TOWARDS BTS AND FUCK ALL YOU ARMYS WHO ARE DOING THE SAME TO SZA!!! WE DONT KNOW WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN THEM BUT YOU ALL NEED TO CHILL #LEAVEBTSALONE #LEAVESZAALONE pic.twitter.com/RDy1nUOYsO — zuzu (@taevgiz) November 21, 2021

BTS heard those rumors of SZA being antivaxx and said “no ma’am we don’t know you” pic.twitter.com/cFB5h3fGFm — Lena⁷ ?✨ (@sugasdayoff) November 20, 2021

SZA completely lied idk why?? For clout? But taehyung even hugged her and she's pulling this shit on their character!! And her fans hating on them for this sza needs to apologize#LEAVEBTSALONE pic.twitter.com/tCXLqptUsn — Tehreem ⁷ (@lifes_dynamite) November 20, 2021

not sza trying to make it seem like they didn’t greet her at all when tae literally hugged her??? what more does she want from them.. they went to enjoy themselves #LEAVEBTSALONE pic.twitter.com/rMLRDUE4m7 — amie ⁷ is seeing bts (@daegusgenius) November 20, 2021

bts treats everyone with respect they hugged with lizzo all day long had fun shared photos and at the end of the day lizzo :D they were also this sincere even though she had joked about fcking with the whole group before btw with sza and lizzo in the last photo #LEAVEBTSALONE pic.twitter.com/gDnNujJt3y — nur (@daeguspor93) November 21, 2021

idk if this is just a misunderstanding with some bad wordings or what, but miss ma'am, they went there to have fun, not to entertain you. if you want to have a picture with them then go to their fansign or go meet up with them. #LEAVEBTSALONE #LEAVEBTSALONETOO https://t.co/NG45s6kf7l pic.twitter.com/Hh3jDRg3hn — elle¹⁹ (@BTSL0V3R) November 21, 2021

Incase SZA stan need some proof that V (Taehyung) greetings well to SZA + hug her like a best friend, here you are ?? #LEAVEBTSALONETOO #LEAVEBTSALONE pic.twitter.com/keLUEojHPi — yunki¹⁹ (@vr4yss) November 21, 2021

They know who you are. He played your song and you wished him a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/7oJx6GdTCF — ٰ (@ThePopBase) November 20, 2021

"They didn't care" stop painting them as the bad guys lmao they were nice to everyone and u were far away u didn't even try to say hi. It's honestly sad seeing artists say this online it's so unprofessional — 。⁷ (@teI7pathy) November 20, 2021

mana, vc nem olhou pra eles ? pic.twitter.com/oAXPFMsmOg — ali⁷ (@ywhh07) November 20, 2021

Honestly the members their don’t know a lot of English so they probably were shy to engage more — pgs100 (@loveall90_) November 20, 2021

She said maybe they didn’t recognise her at the moment cuz it was dark and noisy.. I have a hunch they recognised but couldn’t interact much bcz of the noise and concert stuff. They'll interact soon Let's hope?? BTS already follow SZA. ?❤️ — Pawpsicle⁷ Bee is busy with exams | Hoba's Alien (@_lamiaferdous_) November 20, 2021

Really seems like YOU didn’t know who they were since one of them literally hugged you right after you looked at him as the concert lights lit up both your faces. pic.twitter.com/E5hm0aBTCY — 1TBLSP extra fineˢᵘᵍᵃ?? (@mandaroongi) November 20, 2021

BINGO!! She was so far away in the clips. And honestly if she wanted to get a Pic or be part of the fun, then she could have just did it. Like how Lizzo and her sis did ??‍♀️ her posts just sound like she expected the boys to come running after her for interaction or what? ? — KaMajozi Sithole ??⁷ (@misszamajozi) November 20, 2021

The only people in the wrong here are Army and SZA fans for being racist ? y’all more focused on a tweet YALL dragging than actual racism #LEAVESZAALONE #LEAVEBTSALONETOO I ain’t see no issue here when I first heard about it ? pic.twitter.com/3uainwlLcE — YZT (@YoshzillaTurtle) November 21, 2021

Coming back to Harry Styles' concert, it was attended by , , Billie Eilish as well. And fans of pop artists are going crazy over the same. BTS grooved to various hits of Harry Styles including Watermelon Sugar, Falling and more.