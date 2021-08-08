BTS: Legendary singer Elton John takes up the K-Pop band's 'Permission To Dance' challenge after RM'...
BTS: Legendary singer Elton John takes up the K-Pop band's 'Permission To Dance' challenge after RM's shoutout – watch video
Elton John has dropped a video grooving to BTS' hit song, Permission to Dance, especially after the 'Permission to Dance' challenge is going viral, and particularly after band leader RM had given a shoutout to multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, with a line in the track actually paying tribute to the legendary singer