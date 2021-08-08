BTS: Legendary singer Elton John takes up the K-Pop band's 'Permission To Dance' challenge after RM's shoutout – watch video

BTS fans aren't only limited to Korea nor Asia and not even among regular everyday folk across the globe who love good music. They're mushrooming fans with the power of their music and charismatic persona even among celebrities all over the world. After several A-list Hollywood and UK have showered their love for the K-Pop band, the latest to join the bandwagon is, multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Elton John, who has dropped a video grooving to BTS' hit song, Permission to Dance, especially after the 'Permission to Dance' challenge is going viral, with everyone and their mother and grandmother hopping on the bandwagon, and particularly after band leader RM had given a shoutout to Elton John on Twitter, with a line in the track actually paying tribute to the legendary singer. Also Read - BTS' Jin fulfills THIS wish of celebrity chef Lee Yeon Bok's grandson; ARMY feels 'For real, he is perfect'

Posting the video on his official YouTube channel, Elton John captioned it, "When it all seems like it's right, I sing along to @bangtantv #permissiontodance ." Watch it below:

He also took to his official Twitter handle to post a video singing BTS' Permission to Dance song, captioning it, "When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind @BTS_twt #permissiontodance ," while saying in the video, "Thanks BTS. Love to the ARMY." Check it out here...

?When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind ? @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

Earlier, in his shoutout to Elton John, RM had dropped a video of himself on the official BTS Twitter handle, and captioned it, “When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance .”

The BTS fanbase really knows no bounds, does it?