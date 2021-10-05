BTS: Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he's ARMY and his fave song is one of the most cinematic ones of the septet

Well, Leonardo DiCaprio is also a part of the BTS fandom along with the likes of John Cena, Simon Pegg, Cardi B and others. This was revealed by Parasite actress Cho Yeo Jeong who said that she met the Hollywood star during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. It seems the two bonded over their love for the Korean music giants. She made this revelation on Coupang Play's Saturday Night Live Korea. During a segment, she narrated the whole story of how she met Leonardo DiCaprio and how they bonded over BTS. Parasite took home four awards at that ceremony. Cho Yeo Jeong while introducing herself to him asked him if he knew BTS. This is a common ice-breaker for all Koreans now. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's under-the-table advertising case update, Daniel Craig's No Time To Die breaks box office records and more

It seems he interacted with her when she was going up on stage to pick up the award. He told her that he loved their song, Blood Sweat & Tears. Well, it is one of the best shot videos of the septet and narrates a very unique story. It is not surprising that Leonardo DiCaprio loved it.

Cho Yeo Jeong also revealed that he asked her for her number. It seems she was in a hurry so she had to rattle it off in a hurry. It seems when he asked her for her number he ended up addressing her as Youn Yeo Jung. Fans know her as the spunky grandmother from the film, Minari. She is the first Korean actress to win the Academy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Indie Spirit Award, and British Academy Film Award.

The actress told the presenter, "That’s when he called me Youn Yeo Jung. I think he got the names confused and thought I’m Yoon Yeo Jung. So I told him I’m Cho Yeo Jung and even taught him about the origins of my last name!" Leonardo DiCaprio and BTS seem to have quite a connect. Fans will remember how Kim Taehyung pronounced DiCaprio as RiCaprio in one of the episodes of Run BTS. Everyone had started laughing at him. V said that his pronunciation of Ri and Di is a little bad. When he wore a purple tux for the music video, Gyopo Hairstyle people were reminded of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack from Titanic.