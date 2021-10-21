Yesterday, Global K-pop superstars BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan came live on VLive just before they get completely engrossed in their Permission To Dance concert schedule which will be held in LA in November and December. This is BTS' first offline concert post-pandemic and lockdown. And hence, they wanted to greet ARMY and share some spoilers about the concert if they could. So, did they really share spoilers about the Permission To Dance on Stage concert? You know how goofy things can get when it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook involved. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is now 'hopelessly romantic', Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids and more
Talking about BTS Live, Jin asked Hobi to give a spoiler to ARMY and he just said PJermission To Dance. Jin burst out laughing because he had the same thing in his mind. (Wow, Telepathy really, no?). Jungkook, who has a history of giving out spoilers really wanted to give one to the ARMY. The BTS members were on an edge for the same and hence Jin asked him to reveal his spoiler to RM first and then decide. It turned out that JK wanted to say VCRs are the best. Jin went on to add that back when they went live before concerts, JK would give out spoilers about songs they'd be performing on which everyone laughs off. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to the time when Jin, RM and SUGA got into an argument at a fan sign event courtesy their siblings
Furthermore, RM revealed that they booked Seoul Olympic Stadium four times over in the hopes of having a concert. Jin added that they had to book the stadium about 4 months in advance to which RM said that it was about 6 months of booking in advance. RM also apologizes to ARMY for being busy and not talking to ARMY that often. Jungkook gave a fun suggestion to ARMY on how to enjoy concert at home without disturbing your neighbours. Suga hoped that this would be their last online concert ever. While dishing out TMI, V spoke about his MBTI personality change. JK piped in that his personalities changed about 3 times. RM revealed that his pink bike gifted by Jin stands out quite often. He revealed that Jin has been working out a lot and almost everyone. JK revealed that he broke his molar tooth while eating meat but haven't visited the dentist yet. Also Read - BTS' Jin to debut in Squid Game 2? Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg and daughter Tilly's wish will make ARMYs excited
The boys also read some comments in which V yet again piped a question from ARMY who asked Yoongi to marry. The boys also talked about Halloween. Suga said that this year a lot of people would cosplay on the basis of Squid Game. V and Jimin confirmed that Friends will feature in Marvels' Eternals. The Maknae line was the goofiest and kept entertaining ARMY with their antics. They also touched their abs.
Check out ARMY's reaction to the impromptu VLive of BTS here:
