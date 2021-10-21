Yesterday, Global K-pop superstars BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan came live on VLive just before they get completely engrossed in their Permission To Dance concert schedule which will be held in LA in November and December. This is BTS' first offline concert post-pandemic and lockdown. And hence, they wanted to greet ARMY and share some spoilers about the concert if they could. So, did they really share spoilers about the Permission To Dance on Stage concert? You know how goofy things can get when it's RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook involved. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is now 'hopelessly romantic', Gwyneth Paltrow's sex advice for her teenage kids and more

Talking about BTS Live, Jin asked Hobi to give a spoiler to ARMY and he just said PJermission To Dance. Jin burst out laughing because he had the same thing in his mind. (Wow, Telepathy really, no?). Jungkook, who has a history of giving out spoilers really wanted to give one to the ARMY. The BTS members were on an edge for the same and hence Jin asked him to reveal his spoiler to RM first and then decide. It turned out that JK wanted to say VCRs are the best. Jin went on to add that back when they went live before concerts, JK would give out spoilers about songs they'd be performing on which everyone laughs off. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to the time when Jin, RM and SUGA got into an argument at a fan sign event courtesy their siblings

Furthermore, RM revealed that they booked Seoul Olympic Stadium four times over in the hopes of having a concert. Jin added that they had to book the stadium about 4 months in advance to which RM said that it was about 6 months of booking in advance. RM also apologizes to ARMY for being busy and not talking to ARMY that often. Jungkook gave a fun suggestion to ARMY on how to enjoy concert at home without disturbing your neighbours. Suga hoped that this would be their last online concert ever. While dishing out TMI, V spoke about his MBTI personality change. JK piped in that his personalities changed about 3 times. RM revealed that his pink bike gifted by Jin stands out quite often. He revealed that Jin has been working out a lot and almost everyone. JK revealed that he broke his molar tooth while eating meat but haven't visited the dentist yet. Also Read - BTS' Jin to debut in Squid Game 2? Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg and daughter Tilly's wish will make ARMYs excited

The boys also read some comments in which V yet again piped a question from ARMY who asked Yoongi to marry. The boys also talked about Halloween. Suga said that this year a lot of people would cosplay on the basis of Squid Game. V and Jimin confirmed that Friends will feature in Marvels' Eternals. The Maknae line was the goofiest and kept entertaining ARMY with their antics. They also touched their abs.

Check out ARMY's reaction to the impromptu VLive of BTS here:

they’re checking each other’s abs in bts live like KSKDJF ?? pic.twitter.com/7bRmm7nZ9w — aimee⁷ ♡’s rianne (@aimeemin11) October 20, 2021

BTS: LIVE

NAMKOOK: ME AND MY ROLE MODEL pic.twitter.com/zIyxFzdeMp — JINius OxyJin⁷? PROD SUGA (@seooookjinnie) October 20, 2021

it wouldn’t be a bts live without the members teasing yoongi with “yoongi marry me” comments?? pic.twitter.com/E9IZEVEb6V — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) October 20, 2021

BTS LIVE!!! JUNGKOOK IM ALL BLACK HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/h3bza28p6r — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) October 20, 2021

I have missed yet another BTS live so I’m setting this as my vlive notification alarm pic.twitter.com/YIIGgYiAcP — Erika⁷ (@erikaborahae) October 20, 2021

Armys spamming the BTS live with "Marry me". pic.twitter.com/AueUGs3dLG — KiKi (@ExCUsEMe0777) October 20, 2021

International Armys watching BTS LIVE be like: pic.twitter.com/jNEOTwznsV — sumi⁷? ON LIMIT ? (@__jkisseo) October 20, 2021

jikook during 211020 bts live, a thread ✨ pic.twitter.com/GovF77uIOH — km polaroids (@polaroidjikook) October 20, 2021

taekook yoonmin ?? BTS LIVE pic.twitter.com/2bIpMfvVJP — hrshi (@jk_hrshi) October 21, 2021

It's not BTS Live without tae reading"Yoongi marry me" ahahah#VLIVE pic.twitter.com/z8wLto8HBF — Mahi⁷? Exam era (@vantaeshort) October 20, 2021

BTS LIVE

Father and son must be the same pic.twitter.com/gIiYg702gS — ꧁༒BTS❤ARMY༒꧂ (@ROCKSTAR__BTS) October 20, 2021

BTS live on vlive I know y'all miss his smile and laughpic.twitter.com/l5YJv9EXdV — Raina• (@btsonly21) October 20, 2021

Bts: live

Taekook and yoonmin: we'll just-

Like brooo we are single here?? pic.twitter.com/jkVE8cNAvz — Pragati⁷? (@bts__chingu) October 20, 2021

BTS live on vlive Before It ended, they are singing Permission to Dance with this cute taehyungpic.twitter.com/qVZBUoVQ8k — Raina• (@btsonly21) October 20, 2021

vminkook huddled together on bts live, they are literally the cutest ? pic.twitter.com/BZfVVdnLOh — koshy⁷ ? (@taeskoshy) October 20, 2021

BTS LIVE ?

Kim namjoon is so cute

Namkook

Vminkook they are so precious ?

Life goes on with taekook

army: where is jimin !!

jimin: ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LGMk2wVWpa — ami_girl? (@armygirl_ts) October 20, 2021

BTS live on vlive I can't wait for their online and offline concert and I hope they can do a world tour again to reunite with all the armys around the worldpic.twitter.com/vbh7ZkEIOf — Raina• (@btsonly21) October 20, 2021

BTS: LIVE

YOONMIN: YOU AND ME BABY pic.twitter.com/V42xz2tLrr — YG ᗢᘏᓗ ᶜˡᵉᵒ (@YYOONKING) October 20, 2021

Why is he sooo cute???

Godd i really wanna cryy..

Cant believe i missed this BTS LIVE??pic.twitter.com/mB7S9uOlMA — Khbkookiee?? (@Khblovesbts) October 20, 2021