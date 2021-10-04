BTS: Loved the septet's James Bond look at The Fact Music Awards 2021? Tell us which member you want to see in a 007 film? Vote Now

BTS is dominating the world of music and popular culture. ARMY wants to see them in the movies, Netflix, concerts literally everywhere. This weekend, fans got to see RM, SUGA, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope perform at The Fact Music Awards 2021. They sang and danced on a number of hits like Life Goes On, Butter, Permission To Dance, Boy With Love and so on. Their styling was exceptional as ever. But the look that made maximum hearts skip a beat was the one for Butter. The stylist decided to give them a James Bond look with tuxedos, bow-ties, dinner jackets and so on. The boys looked damn handsome and hot too. Also Read - Blackpink: Lisa fans trend LALISA EN FRANCE as the singer heads to Paris Fashion Week; her cute antics at the airport are unmissable — view tweets

A fan wrote, "Give BTS's stylish a raise. All three wardrobe were outstanding. Loved the James Bond suit look in Butter. They are killing me with their visuals." This sentiment was echoed by many. Jin looked so handsome that many said that if they did not know the age they would have felt that he is the maknae of the group. RM's black and white look also got immense praise. While V looked a bit like Clark Kent, there is no denying that some James Bond villains wore cool shades too. Jimin, of course created a separate fan base from his stunning vocals and looks from the ceremony.

So, ARMY tells us which BTS member would you like to see in a cameo in a Bond film. Is it RM with his baritone, eloquence and powerful build or a charismatic Jin? We feel these two could play the perfect 007 too. In fact, V and Jimin can be good villains in the series. Jungkook can easily step into the role of an energetic cop while J-Hope or SUGA could be in the ensemble cast in unusual roles. As we know, #SoPe are good actors (Remember SUGA as a girl in Run BTS episode).