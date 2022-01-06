BTS maknae line Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin set ARMYs hearts aflutter with their adorable and goofy posts

BTS' Maknae line Jimin, Taehyung and Jimin shared a couple of posts and set ARMYs hearts aflutter. The three of them shared three different types of posts which was a mix of adorableness, charm and goofiness.