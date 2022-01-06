BTS maknae line Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin set ARMYs hearts aflutter with their adorable and goofy posts

BTS' maknae made the mornings of the ARMY with their posts. BTS' maknae line - Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - took to various sites to interact with ARMYs. While Jungkook posted a video on Instagram, V aka Taetae shared a video on Instagram stories. On the other hand, Jimin shared a picture on Weverse. The three of them had three different moods that set BTS ARMYs hearts aflutter. The Maknae line of BTS is quite famous for their charm, goof antics and adorable-ness. Let's have a dekko at Jungkook, Jimin and Taehyung's post which created a stir a couple of hours ago. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung couldn't stop LAUGHING because of RM during Just One Day rehearsal – try not to laugh ARMY

Let's begin with the eldest member of BTS' Maknae line, Jimin aka Park Jimin. The Filter hitmaker shared a moment on Weverse. He seems to be enjoying his moment out and about in Seoul. Jimin shared a candid picture from a beach. He is seen in a hoodie upon which he wore a trench coat and a beanie. The My Universe crooner wore glasses that gave him an edge. However, his adorable smile is what held our attention the most. Check out his post below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS’ Jin loses 4 kilos due to COVID-19, Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus and more

Coming to the Permission To Dance singer V aka Kim Taehyung, the actor and singer shared a couple of stories on his Instagram handle (@thv) wishing ARMY 'Good Morning'. ARMYs shared the videos on Weverse and our Gucci Boy commented on them. ARMY asked Taehyung to post on the feed instead of stories. Being the goofball that he is, Tae Bear asked ARMY to wait for a year. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: Jin and J-Hope's funny banter on Instagram will leave ARMYs in split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 (@bts_daily.news)

Last but not least is BTS Golden Maknae. His is the goofiest post of the lot. It seems JK was bored and was wondering what to do in his free time. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video asking ARMY what should he do. Jungkook is seen making a clippity-clop sound as though a horse is trotting. His goofiness is too adorable to handle. Check out his video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Aren't they adorable?