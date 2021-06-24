BTS' mandatory military enlistment will be postponed if the Bangtan Boys fulfil THIS criterion; says Korean govt

Last year in December, the parliament of South Korea passed a bill allowing the BTS group to delay their compulsory military service until the age of 30. According to the law in South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in military for about 20 months. However, the Korean government on June 23 afternoon said that the BTS' mandatory military enlistment will naturally be delayed if they submit an application. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook called Jin 'old' and the latter showed his energetic side to prove him wrong – watch video

"BTS hasn't submitted an application for military service yet. But if they do, the government will naturally push for their military enlistment postponement," Hwang Hee the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said on a broadcast on YTN, a Korean news channel. Also Read - BTS: Jimin's reaction to ARMY who watched their online concert through piracy is winning hearts

Jin is the oldest member in the BTS group. He turned 28 on December 4 last year. Under the revised Military Service Act, "a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world" is allowed to postpone service until the age of 30. Also Read - BTS: ARMY gives hilarious reactions to Bangtan Boys' question, Are you #SmoothLikeButter? view tweets

The band made their smashing debut in 2013. Christened BTS, or the Bangtan Sonyeondan, they are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys. They have a following of 30.9 million on Twitter and 44.2 million on Instagram. They have smashed their own record with their latest track Butter, which garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes upon release.