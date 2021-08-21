BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy and more Hollywood newsmakers of the week

It's another weekend and we are back to share with you the highlights from the west, which happened in the last week. And just like every time, we saw BTS dominating the category. The news of BTS MAP OF THE SOUL tour getting cancelled left the ARMY heartbroken, on the other hand, popular Hollywood couple, and Colin Jost welcomed a baby boy, which made their admirers elated. So, let's meet the Hollywood newsmakers of the week... Also Read - Alex Rodriguez says, 'I'm in a great place' after his split with Jennifer Lopez

BTS MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled

On August 20, BigHit Music announced the cancellation of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' tour due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19 across the globe. The tour was supposed to cover 38 countries through its concert and was earlier planned in January 2020. The music banner shared an official statement sharing this news and said that they will soon update the fans with the new schedule of the show.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost recently became a proud parent of a baby boy. Colin shared the news with a brief announcement on his Instagram account and wrote, "Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

ARMY slams a radio show for their xenophobic comments on BTS

I don't know why people think insulting BTS will make them cool These adults should know that they're living in 21st century but their thinking is below 19th century WE DEMAND AN APOLOGY #EstoNoEsRadioXenofobico #StopAsianHate #XenophobiaIsNotHumor pic.twitter.com/uYJUwfdvNM — Mrs.Chimchim (@MrsChimchim13) August 18, 2021

Apart from garnering love across the globe, we see BTS receiving flak, hate and sometimes racist remarks from the audience. In a recent Spanish radio/ podcast show, RJs described the septet as the 'Chinese version of Backstreet Boys' and alleged that “they have got surgeries done to look like a mix of Asians and North Americans.” Well, these comments didn't go well with ARMY and slammed the podcast and trend #WeDemandApology on Twitter.

Alex Rodriguez shares his thoughts after split with

While Jennifer has rekindled love again with her ex-boyfriend after her split with Alex Rodriguez, the baseball player said that he is soaking up all the positive things instead of thinking about the challenges he faced this year. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Alex said, "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

BTS member V garners love from ARMY in Iron Man style

When Taehyung was finally revealed, he became an instant stan attractor & many people became fans. He had great charms in terms of appearance, personality & other talents, so he was kept as a secret weapon to make a big impact & create interest I LOVE YOU 3000 TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/sTQAGFJYxc — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) August 17, 2021

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V always garners love from fans not only for his singing and dancing skills but also for his humble gesture. While we see ARMY celebrating every small achievement of the Bangtan Boys, Kim's recent special milestone was celebrated by fans with an Iron Man spin as they trend 'I Love You 3000 Taehyung' on Twitter as the vocalist completed 3000 days since the time he was revealed as the final member of BTS.