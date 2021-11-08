BTS: Marvel Eternals' maker Chloe Zhao blushes while mentioning Jimin and Kit Harington's reaction is unmissable - watch video

BTS fans are on cloud nine. The septet has been releasing a lot of content of late. Plus, the solo work of the members is also being noticed. The big news has been the foray of Jimin into Hollywood. His song Friends was a part of Marvel Eternals and fans could not be prouder. The song is a sweet number celebrating the journey of Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin as besties/soulmates ever since they met as trainees before the group made their debut. In an interview, Chloe Zhao who directed Marvel Eternals said that Friends is her fave song from BTS. She also revealed that she likes Jimin and finds him cute. Also Read - BTS ARMY trend 'KookMin/JiKook Day' to celebrate 4 years of Jungkook and Jimin's Tokyo trip vlog for Golden Closet Films – view tweets

We can see a slight trace of a blush on Zhao's cheeks as she took the name of Jimin. ARMY can spot a fangirl here. The best part is the reaction of actor Kit Harington who takes a look at Zhao's face that looks like it will turn pink soon. It is so cute and funny at the same time. Check out the video below... Also Read - BTS’ Jin leaves ARMY crying with joy with his OST ‘Yours’ for series Jirisan – read tweets

ARMY has gone gaga after seeing Jimin's name in the end credits. They also trended a number of hashtags like Producer Jimin, Congratulations Producer Jimin, Songwriter Jimin and so on. The movie Marvel Eternals got mixed reviews from critics but the audience liked it. Jimin, who is from Busan is a dancer by training. He spent the least amount of time training before he made his debut with BTS. Over the years, he has amazed people with his amazing stage performances. His solos like Promise, Filter, Serendipity and Lie have also been pretty successful. He has the least number of solos but all have done well on the charts. Marvel Eternals has made more than USD 160 million dollars at the global box office. It is the second most successful film for Hollywood in 2021. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list; ARMY pours in massive support