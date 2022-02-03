BTS: Meet Kim Ji-hun – the 8th member who almost joined the septet as an idol

Bangtan Boys aka BTS is a seven-member Korean act that is currently enjoying global fame. BTS includes RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). Recently, a video went viral on YouTube from Vice Asia which featured an interview of an almost BTS member, Kim Ji-Hun. Ji-Hun would have been the 8th member of BTS had he not been cut off from the group. The interview of Kim Ji-Hun is going viral everywhere now. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra to work with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie in Ending Things; BTS Jimin assures ARMY of speedy recovery and more

Kim Ji-Hun is now a government employee working at the Korean veteran's health service. He is leading a quiet life and also has his own YouTube channel. He is known as Bitoon on Youtube. In his interview with Vice Asia, Kim Ji-Hun revealed that he misses the boys the most and also spending time with them. Ji-hun had also joined as a trainee for BTS. He said that he was really surprised with the name that they were planning to debut with Bulletproof Boys Scouts or Bangtan Sonyeodan. Back when they were trainees, he shared, he never thought that BTS would be successful. Ji-hun praised how they have fans across all the age-group. He revealed that there were more than 20 trainees back then.

Ji-hun revealed that he would share the same room in the dorm with the rest of the boys. He revealed that there were bunk beds shared by Namjoon (bottom bunk) and Suga (top bunk) and J-Hope (bottom bunk) and him (top bunk). The three youngsters – Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – would sleep on the floor. After he was cut from the group, Ji-hun shared, he had a breakdown and his mother collapsed from the stress. Ji-hun would earlier tell everyone that he would train with BTS. However, now, he refrains as they are quite famous. Ji-hun wants to reunite for a party with all the trainees and reminisces the good old days.