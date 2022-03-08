BTS: Megan Fox's beau Machine Gun Kelly wants the septet to perform at their wedding; ARMY has hilarious reactions - view tweets

One of the Hollywood weddings fans are waiting for is that of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two got engaged some time back. As per Daily Mail, he was asked about which boy band did he like to book to sing at his wedding. Machine Gun Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker said that he knew maximum songs of the boy band, NSYNC. He also said that he knew quite a bit about BTS. Machine Gun Kelly said that he met them at the Billboard Awards and they were happy to see him. As per Daily Mail, he said, "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come." On the show, he spoke about how Megan Fox and he were madly in love and they had just adopted Whiskey, a cat. Also Read - BTS: ARMY came across pics of Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in purple suit; thought it was an edit – here's WHY!

The couple had met for the first time on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020. Megan Fox got divorced from Brian Austin Green with whom she has three kids. They got engaged some time back. They wrote on Instagram, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." Also Read - BTS X Women's Day: V, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and SUGA are doting sons – here is a look at times when they gushed about their No.1 lady

This is how ARMY reacted to the news of MGK wanting BTS at his marriage... Also Read - BTS: Did Jungkook and V fight with each other? Here’s what they have to say

so it was machine gun kelly doing all those searches to know if bts could go to his wedding party loool — Fri prod. SUGA of BTS⁷ ? (@friedamariao) March 7, 2022

I mean do you think that BTS is a roadside band who'll perform at ur wedding or birthday party!??

Our KINGS are always BUSY! — Nush⁷ Translations | Yoongi day soon? (@NUSH_Translates) March 7, 2022

His “I think I have a better chance at getting BTS to come” is just a tad ambitious (for my taste!) even for someone who thinks he’s that famous… Sorry dude but, our guys ARE NOT 3rd-rate wedding singers that you can just hire just because you think you can. SORRY but, NO! — RFJ-leaning RomJusAnne⁷♍️? (@GrimmEnbiest) March 7, 2022

BTS is going to perform in Seoul from March 1o-13. The shows will happen at the Olympic Stadium, and they will perform before a crowd of 45K. Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has members like RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope.