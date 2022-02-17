BTS member J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin; including a toilet brush made of gold

BTS member J-Hope will turn 29 (as per Korean age) tomorrow. His birthday celebration have begun on social media. The dance leader of BTS and the MAMA hitmaker shared pics of the gifts sent by Kim Seokjin aka Jin. The Super Tuna singer Jin sent a couple of cakes to J-Hope's residence. There were strawberries too. J-Hope shared all the pics on his Insta stories. Fans are showering love on the bond of Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok. Jin's giving nature has been evident in the past couple of months. Fans were raving about how he went to the homes of J-Hope, his brother and celeb friends to give strawberries from the farm of his uncle. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's minimalistic home screams LUXURY and COMFORT and these 15 pics are proof

Amongst the gifts, there is a toilet brush made of gold. Well, it is from a brand called Merdolino. The price of the same is 250 Euros. It comes upto Rs 22,000 in India. We guess it has costly gold plating. J-Hope showed off the glittering piece for fans. It was launched by the brand in 1992 and scandalised people because it was so paradoxical. It is no secret that BTS boys love to own expensive collectibles. From designer furniture to paintings to lamps, their homes reflect their lifestyle.

The boys have resumed their practice for the concerts in Seoul from March 10. Their schedules shuffled a bit as Kim Taehyung is diagnosed with COVID-19. Fans cannot get over how adorable Jin is with his bandmates. Check out the Twitter reactions...

Still processing that the first thing I saw when I woke up and went online is Jin giving hobi a golden toilet brush for his birthday….. 2seok ily ?? — ?⁷ | H☀️BI DAY ? (@jjeonkims) February 17, 2022

if 2seok not real why give romantic gift pic.twitter.com/8dsbQS1jV4 — leg opener (@jiminbootyfat15) February 17, 2022

hobi had an early birthday celebration with seokjin ? they surely had the best drinking session ? i am crying ? my heart is so happy ????? pic.twitter.com/hy6On150FX — hourly 2seok ? I love yuo ?? (@hourlyseokseok) February 16, 2022

Fans are wondering if the two had the best drinking session together. Jung Hoseok and Kim Seokjin's bond is too cute. In fact, Jin loves all his younger brothers in BTS dearly. The K-Pop kings might announce a world tour as speculated by fans and a comeback.