BTS member J-Hope's pet Mickey has a new favourite person and its not the Korean rapper or his sister; can you guess that special guy?

Apart from being a great performer, BTS member J-Hope is a pet lover and his pics with his pawsome friend Mickey (Shih Tzu) always garner love from fans on social media. Speaking about his pet, Mickey, the Korean rapper shared a cute update that his dog's current favourite person is dad, Hobi. Well, going by post, where we see Mickey cuddling and roaming with Hobi, it clearly shows that the bond with between J-Hope's father and their pet is too cute. BTS member wrote on Weverse, "Mickey now likes our dad the best.." Also Read - BTS: OMG! V's feeling 'everything is meaningless' and ARMYs all over can relate – deets inside
As per a fan, the J-Hope had recently took a wounded stray cat to a vet clinic and helped the animal, "Right before J-Hope went to the states, he came by a vet clinic in my neighborhood to treat a wounded stray cat. He asked the doctor to look after the cat and paid off all the fees for any surgical treatments," said a fan. He continued, "[J-Hope’s dog] Mickey sees the same vet, so I think that’s why he came to this specific one. It’s true. J-Hope is an angel!!! He’s frickin’ awesome." Also Read - When Suga revealed he is against re-recording any of BTS songs and the reason behind it
Just yesterday, we saw J-Hope grabbing our attention for his response to a fan, who wanted to marry him. As translated by Instagram handle BTS weverse translation, the fan said, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” She added, “Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me.” J-Hope wrote, “I hope you can be an awesome actor!!!” He added a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji. Also Read - Hey BTS Army, did you know what happened when V took his first flight eight years ago? This is relatable AF
