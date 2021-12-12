Here comes another instance of racism and Asian hate, and it's been meted out to Jung Jiwoo, sister of internationally renowned BTS member and K-Pop star J-Hope, besides she being a highly successful businesswoman (CEO of Mejiwoo) and social media influencer in her own right. So, the question arises that if it can happen to someone with her popularity, power, influence and celebrity status, then what's it like for regular Asians living in or visiting the US. Anyway, back to the topic at hand for now: J-Hope's sister, Jung Jiwoo, was visiting the US for the first time, Los Angeles to be more precise, and what happened has scarred her so bad that she's scared to return to LA, at least not alone. Also Read - ARMY can't keep calm as BTS' J-Hope becomes the first Korean Solo artist to achieve THIS massive milestone – read tweets

A BTS fan shared Jing Jiwoo's Insta story, where she revealed her nasty experience, and wrote: "Jhope's sister is a succesful business person herself(CEO of Mejiwoo), not to mention Jhope being one of the most succesful musicians in the world. Yet she is afraid to go to LA alone again for the racism she faced, just for being Asian. #StopAsianHate ."

When will racism end or at least be curbed, and when will racists learn to fear their actions with dire consequences rather than it being the other way around when it comes to their victims? Like, seriously!