For all intents and purposes, BTS is one of the most popular bands not only in Korea, but of all time across the globe, with the impact, fans and fame of the BTS members, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM cutting across every geographical, cultural and ethnic demographic imaginable. Hence, it's not in the least bit surprising that ARMY aka BTS fans yearn for every little development about the K-Pop band. Here's an update now about, Jimin solo debut, PJM1, that's sure to please every BTS ARMY member... Also Read - BTS: Jimin shares the inspiration behind his moon tattoo and ARMY is totally impressed [VIEW TWEETS]

BTS member Jimin solo debut PJM1 round the corner

Back in July 2022, Jimin had flown to the US to express his solidarity for J-Hope, who was about to headline Lollapalooza. He stayed back for a meeting with noted music producer Tommy Brown, after which word spread about his solo debut, now titled PJM1. Well, said solo debut might happens sooner than we think as Jimin has now been photographed with British electronic singer-songwriter duo ARCADES and a few other musicians at another studio. Also Read - BTS: Jimin becomes the fastest Korean Solo Male to achieve THIS milestone with song With You; here's how ARMY is celebrating [VIEW TWEET]

Jimin clicked in studio with British musical duo ARCADES

ARCADES themselves took to their official Instagram handle to share details of their meeting with BTS' Jimin, captioning the pic: “The best team ever! An amazing few days with everyone at Hybe! @pdogg428 your studio is insane! Big love to @slowrabbit_no1 @ghstlxxp @prod_evan for making us feel so welcome. And of course Jimin @bts.bighitofficial so great to finally meet in person after so many years of working together! #hybe #bts #jimin .” Check it out below: Also Read - BTS member V and Blackpink singer Jennie refuel dating rumours with latest romantic getaway to Jeju Island [View Pics]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARCΛDES (@arcadesuk)

Other musicians at the meeting with Jimin and ARCADES

? VIA SONG WRITER GABRIEL BRANDES IG POST: Jimin with Tommy Brown (ariana's producer), Hudson Mohawke (hip hop & electronic music producer), Gabriel Brandes ( co-writer of stay alive), Alex Karlsson, Arcades, slow rabbit, ghstloop, pdogg. (@BTS_twt #JIMIN #BTS) pic.twitter.com/vMjHtrxRge — Bangpink Chart Data and Updates⁴⁺⁷ (@bangpinkcharts_) September 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Brandes (@gabrielbrandes)

Besides Jimin and Arcades, HYBE’s in-house producers Slow Rabbit, Prod Evan and PDogg, plus Swedish singer-songwriter Garbriel Brandes were also present at the studio. Take a look at their pics above... It certainly looks like PJM1 is happening sooner rather than later.