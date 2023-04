BTS member Park Jimin has created history. His pop song Like Crazy has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is a stupendous achievement. He becomes the first Asian soloist 63 years after Kyu Sakamoto who got the position with the song, Sukiyaki (1963). The other Asian acts on that position has been BTS with Dynamite in 2020. Jimin is trending on Twitter with two million tweets already. The young man did a Weverse Live with fans late at night. He said he was at a loss of words. BTS members Namjoon, JHope and SUGA have congratulated him. While Namjoon called him up to say that he is proud of him, J-Hope wrote on Weverse that he was in tears seeing the success of Jimin on a global level. SUGA aka Min Yoongi revealed that he was proud and said that he would like Jimin in his concert. Also Read - BTS: Jimin makes the highest debut for a Korean soloist on Hanteo charts; furious ARMYs slam platform for THIS reason

Jimin said that the producer of the song was in tears. Like Crazy has sold 254K copies which is more than Dynamite. His album FACE also has songs like Set Me Free, Letter and Alone. While the songs are quite peppy, Letter and Alone are emotional numbers highlighting his struggles and existential crisis. He reveals his father cried after listening to the album. Now, his father is giving away 13 copies of FACE album to celebrate his son's success on Billboard Hot 100. The past few days were kind of rough for the young singer. ARMY threw in all their might to secure the position for him.

jimin's father giving away face album on 'magnate' to 13 people today ? pic.twitter.com/O16Yd2ZZpW — prod jm (@jmnpromise) April 3, 2023

my Mimi grew up with so much love no wonder he’s the most precious and warmest human being ever ☹️ — namtiddies (FACE?/⚔️OTS?/INDIGO? (@Idk20580360) April 4, 2023

like father like son, the kindest, sweetest, and most precious people to ever exist — k⁷ ✿ ? 아포방포 D-DAY (@vantegohg) April 4, 2023

BTS member Jimin has given some stellar performances on Like Crazy. The dance moves have gone viral. The song which has synth wave makes for easy listening. Jimin thanked ARMYs for the effort and boundless love which made this feat possible!