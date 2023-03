BTS members are loved and appreciated in every part of the globe. Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and V are among the most famous global celebrities. Fans known as ARMY keep a track of their every movement and every update about any of the septet boys makes fans go crazy. The latest is about Jimin. He is currently in the news because of his first solo album FACE. On Bangtan TV, the making video of Set Me Free Pt 2 has been released and Jimin is his candid best. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and Jimin grooving on Bombay Vikings' Hawa Main Udti Jaye will set you in the weekend mode

Jimin reveals about his phase of depression

In the video, Jimin has spoken about being lost and depressed. He said that when he was creating this song, he was depressed and that he wanted to express the same emotions through the choreography as well. He praised all the dancers and said that the choreography turned out to be pretty intense but people worked hard. He said he is the one that he should be worried about. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope refers to SUGA aka Min Yoongi's fangirl as 'sister-in-law' leaving ARMY in splits [Read Tweets]

Further in the video, Jimin revealed the mantra behind his perfect weight. He said he is on a strict diet and it is not easy for him to keep the scale in 50kg range. But he is getting used to eating limited and healthy. He pens down what he wants to eat before going to bed. He said, "Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed. Yesterday I wrote, Kalguksu, Daechang, and Ramyeon. I was craving something spicy. It's been so long since I've had Tteokbokki too. Kalguksu with kimchi sounds really amazing." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook makes ARMYs emotional with a long Weverse Live; from RM calling him 'Baby' to the Golden Maknae again mentioning Naatu Naatu; here's a recap

Check out Jimin's video below:



Jimin's first solo album Face will release this Friday. Fans are desperately waiting for hit. Especially after all the efforts that have been put in by the star.