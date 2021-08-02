BTS member Jimin REVEALS the secret that makes his dance moves more dynamic and desi ARMY will find it truly relatable

Apart from their singing skills, BTS members are known for the sizzling dance moves, which leaves the fans floored. The handsome hunk of the group, Jimin shared some interesting things about himself in a recent interview with Weverse, where he revealed that several times his dance moves turn out in an unexpected way depending upon his outfit. "I never noticed before but the songs do sound different depending on what I’m wearing. Sometimes I danced all excitedly when I wore casual clothes, but when I wrote a suit, something about the song sounded sexy. There’s a different vibe when I dance alone versus when I dance as part of a group, so I carefully visualize how I should dress to make my dancing look cooler every time," said Jimin. Also Read - BTS: Alice actress Kim Hee Sun is concerned about her daughter being a Jungkook fan – here's why

Another Vlive.. I remember this and Jimin’s reaction to “Hot Dog” still has me ?? “What kind of show are you watching?”

I LOVE THEM. Okay if I keep posting, they’ll come right??? ? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/skef1Dk8Sk — AMae⁷ ? ⁷ 아미 (@7_amae) July 30, 2021

Speaking about the factors, which brought a change in his dance moves and performances, Jimin added, "It think it all depends on what kind of outfit I wear, where I am for a given part, and how much I weigh. There’s a pronounced difference to the way a dance looks and feels based on how much I weigh. I think the dance and outfit were a good match in ‘Dynamite.’" Also Read - BTS: ARMY demands military service exemption for Bangtan Boys; K-pop band comes up with a heart-winning reply

The performer also revealed that dancing barefoot makes his moves more dynamic. "For me, it’s barefoot. I think it’s got to be barefoot when I’m doing a traditional style dance. It looks sharp and attractive when I wear dress shoes, but it always feels more natural to express myself barefoot. It’s more dynamic, I guess you could say. So I wanted to go barefoot for all my other performances, too. I wanted to be barefoot for when we recorded ‘ON’ at Seoul World Cup Stadium at the end of the year, too, but I gave that up because it could’ve been dangerous," said the K-pop member. Also Read - Is BTS' J-Hope the Most Fashionable of the Bangtan boys? The singer makes a candid confession