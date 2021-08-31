BTS member Jimin shares an update about his teeth that'll make ARMY 'sad'

BTS member Jimin hosted a surprising Live session yesterday. It was after 20 days, Jimin had returned to talk to fans. During this live, Jimin revealed that he was planning on hosting the live session last week but fell ill owing to the Covid-19 vaccination shot. Jimin spoke about many things in the live session but what caught fans' attention was his sad update about his teeth. On of the BTS fans on Twitter translated what Jimin had said in his live session. Jimin revealed he was contemplating getting braces. Jimin said, "There's something I want to tell. I think you'll be sad. Should I say it?" Also Read - BTS: Jungkook posts his last selfie before turning 24; asks ARMY to send lyrical messages – view posts

"This is the bottom part of my tooth, right? It's fake. You know when I'm singing, it sometimes breaks off because of the mic. So I went to the dentist and got a consultation for braces, "he added. The singer said he was aware of how much fans love his tooth arrangement but he is considering putting on braces. Jimin also gave a big and interesting update about the band. He shared that the group is currently filming an undisclosed project. However, fans will have to wait for two to three months before they get to see it. During this live, we also saw RM's cameo where he too accidentally revealed that the group was working on a project. Apart from this, he wished a fan on his birthday and also sang a few lines of Promise, Filter Filter, Love Myself and Magic Shop, and recommended fans listen to Kim Jin-ho and Yoon Do-hyun.

Earlier, speaking to Billboard about not being able to perform in front of a live audience, BTS vocalist Jimin said that that it was 'nerve-wracking' when they were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when they went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be. The 25-year-old singer also said that while he is 'grateful for the chance to perform, it was painful to not see his fans.