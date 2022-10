BTS member Jimin will be celebrating his 28th birthday in a couple of days. Park Jimin turns 28 on 13th October 2022 and for weeks now, the BTS ARMY has been planning on celebrating and making the Yet To Come and Run BTS singer's birthday special in their own way. Every year, the BTS ARMY from across the globe and also Jimin-biases plan the birthday of the BTS member in advance. They begin preparation months in advance and announce the birthday projects well in advance. And today, we are here with a compilation of some of the birthday projects for Jimin. Also Read - BTS: K-pop band members to join South Korean military soon? [Read Deets]

Hollywood News: Indian BTS ARMY organises fundraiser

The BTS ARMY in India organised a fundraiser for girl child education in the country. The fundraiser is active since 1st October. It is a month-long fundraiser which aims at promoting the need and rights of girl child education. The tag is 'Donate to Educate Girls'. Also Read - Run BTS returns! Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and others try fly-yoga; ARMY cannot keep calm [View Tweets]

Jimin Birthday Project India 2022 [Thread ?: RT to Share!] We're launching Birthday Project for Jimin to collect funds for Girl Child Education for the entirety of the month October, meaning, this fundraiser will be active from Oct 1st - Oct 31st. More info: pic.twitter.com/ji0l4aXg72 — flower⁷ (@tulipstfu) October 2, 2022

Jimin birthday food drive

The ARMYs in South Africa have organised a food drive. They have partnered with SA Harvest Organisation wherein monetary and food donations are being conducted at Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Food donations include Non-perishable items and all are active during weekdays from morning 8:30 to 3 pm in the afternoon. Also Read - BTS: Jimin gets death threats from a Kim Taehyung-Jungkook stan; ARMYs slam the toxic shippers [view tweets]

Jimin birthday food drive project 2022! We've donated to and are partnering with a food rescue NPO, SA Harvest??.

Donate to our online fundraiser and additionally South African ARMY can drop off donations in our BTS ARMY Boxes in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban?#HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/12Q8RwrG7g — BangtanmoonlightSA⁷ SOUTH AFRICA (@Bangtanmoonlig2) October 6, 2022

Times Square project

BTS ARMY has also featured an LED birthday wish for BTS member Park Jimin aka Jimin in NYC. The birthday project will be live from 10 October to 16 October at 20 Times Square, on the big screen. There are also YouTube ads shot which will go live on Jimin's birthday.

2022 JIMIN Birthday Project

PART.1 Times Square Screen ?Time: 2022.10.10 - 2022.10.16

?Location: 20 Times Square,New York,NY,USA

?Frequency: Whole Day 24 hours,1hr/turn 15s/time#Jimin #지민 pic.twitter.com/IR5OaMku6G — KOOKMIN_CN (@KOOKMIN_CN) October 6, 2022

PART.1 Times Square Screen

Video Preview pic.twitter.com/YBAo0pzkD5 — KOOKMIN_CN (@KOOKMIN_CN) October 6, 2022

PART.2 Twitter and YouTube Ad To celebrate Jimin's birthday, we set the advertisement on Twitter and YouTube before the video playing. Welcome to check the ads on 10.13 ?Time: 2022.10.13

?Location: South Korea #Jimin #지민 pic.twitter.com/tdvTt64pXw — KOOKMIN_CN (@KOOKMIN_CN) October 7, 2022

Hologram show in Peru

The BTS ARMY in Peru organised a hologram show in honour of Jimin Day. Loads of BTS ARMY visited the sight where the hologram show went live. Check out the video clip that's going viral here:

WOW another beautiful birthday project for our beloved Jimin, this time in Peru thanks to the Fanbases @BTS_Peru1 and @JiminPeru. The love towards Jimin from his fans and his fanbases is international. Look at that huge influx of people. pic.twitter.com/68W7eIb8n3 — 지민₁₃ ???? ?? D-3 Jimtober (SLOW) (@BusanKing_13) October 10, 2022

More fundraisers for education and eradicating human trafficking

BTS ARMY in association with Anna Foundation has organised a fundraiser for the education of rural children in South Africa on Jimin's birthday. On the other hand, One in an ARMY has organised a fundraiser supporting Reaching Out Romania to eradicate human trafficking and exploitation of human beings in any way.

Introducing Park Jimin’s Birthday Project 2022: #JiminWithLove Fundraiser for the Anna Foundation Join @AnnaFoundation in aiding of the development of rural south african children through education ✩ Donate: https://t.co/lDYf0sqEzc pic.twitter.com/ucZRAGola8 — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) September 13, 2022

Celebrating Jimin's birthday with #ReachOutWithJimin, a 5-day fundraiser supporting Reaching Out Romania, an NGO that helps human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims with shelter and reintegration into society. Donate: https://t.co/oByCA6QeGo pic.twitter.com/8kTOxGm1Ex — One in an ARMY Charity Project? (@OneInAnARMY) October 7, 2022

Jimtober special

There's a huge doll placed at the Busan Ocean Garden at Busan Port in Yeongdo. The doll has been visited by countless ARMYs until now. The project went live on 9th October and will run through 15th October. Another project organised is a BE special photo booth where the ARMY can click pictures in the same/similar frame as that of Jimin from his BE photoshoot. There is also a whole street-wide presentation, and building projects organised for Jimin's birthday.

Jimin Doll at night by the sea is even more beautiful. Witness it in Busan Ocean Garden near the Busan Port in Yeongdo from October 9th to 15th. pic.twitter.com/KevKrCSiJV — Jimin Global ? | Jimtober (@JiminGlobal) October 9, 2022

this is such a beautiful birthday project for jimin ?? pic.twitter.com/rXKbzZTM9S — danie?♡ (@kmpersona) October 9, 2022

Thank you so much to JIMIN'S GREAT KOREAN FANBASE @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR for the beautiful project of the BE concept photo booth for Jimin's birthday and thank you for all the other beautiful projects carried out JUST FOR HIS FANBASE SOLELY DEDICATED TO JIMIN ?? HAPPY JIMTOBER ? https://t.co/uD3FKSTI6F pic.twitter.com/rrjIecZ39r — 지민₁₃ ???? ?? D-3 Jimtober (SLOW) (@BusanKing_13) October 9, 2022

Even the rain can't stop Jimin fans to visit his birthday project in Seongsu Yeonbang ? pic.twitter.com/OVLNIuriff — ? Anna⁷ (@authenticjmn) October 9, 2022

HAPPY JIMIN DAY SUPPORT#우리들의_짐토버 in 성수연방 10.7 - 10.9 지민이의 28번째 생일을 맞이하여 성수동 핫플 ‘성수연방’에서 대규모 생일 이벤트를 진행합니다. 성수연방 건물 전체 래핑, 'Be'앨범 컨셉포토 부스 제작, 야외전시회, 카페 및 피자가게 이벤트를 한 장소에서 모두 즐겨보세요 pic.twitter.com/FtvLhsVNtE — 올포지민 (@ALLFORJIMIN_KOR) September 15, 2022

Park Jimin’s 28th Project Part1-4 - [Grand Ceremony in Busan] Specially for the first person in the world -JIMIN LAND, the October landmark in Busan, Korea

For the one and only in this world - Covering the entire Busan Yeongdo - creating a culture and art building about Jimin pic.twitter.com/Tp3oYSALKh — PARKJIMINBAR? (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 23, 2022

On the work front, Jimin along with his other BTS members will perform at Busan Concert on 15th October. BTS ARMY is also awaiting Jimin's solo album/ song debut since the hiatus.