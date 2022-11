BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin has taken it upon himself to spoil BTS ARMY with content before he leaves for military. So far, we saw him performing The Astronaut live in Buenos Aires with his idols Coldplay. Post that, he has been seen on not one but three variety shows. BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin has always admitted that he is a fan of variety shows. Now, the latest news is that he will be modelling for a Korean noodle brand. Well, Kim Seokjin aka Jin loves good food. This will be his first advertisement as a solo artist.

The name of the ramen firm is Ottogi, and the product is Jin Ramen. It looks like it was tailor made for him. Kim Seokjin aka Jin had told ARMY that he had filmed lots of content, but no one expected him to dish out stuff at this rate. Kim Seokjin aka Jin was superb in the Running Man episode too. He has a natural sense of humour. ARMYs are hoping that Jin Ramen is not very spicy. He is one of the best cooks in BTS, and can stir up a variety of dishes from soups to grilled meat.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin spoke about how he had been planning to go to the military since a long time. He said he would have preferred enlisting in summers than the winters as it is freezing. He said that he read a lot of stuff on how people thought he tried to escape the mandatory military enlistment but that was not true. He said he had been making plans since a long time but the international success of BTS changed the dynamics. BTS fans have been waiting to see Kim Seokjin aka Jin make an acting debut but we guess he will take that decision later on.