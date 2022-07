BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Here's an update about Jin that's sure to please every BTS ARMY member. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta morphs Ranveer Singh's nude pic, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slams troll for fat-shaming her and more

Emergency Declaration VIP screening at Seoul’s Megabox COEX

After seeing its world premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival back in July 2021, Korean movie Emergency Declaration is finally ready to release in theatres across its home country. Seoul's Megabox COEX recently held a VIP screening of the movie, which saw the ensemble star cast of the film, including Song Kang Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Siwan, Park Hae Joon and Kim So Jin in attendance. The other guests included big-name Korean celebs like BTS' Jin, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sang Yeob, Bigbang's TOP, Extraordinary Attorney Woo stars Kang Tae Oh and Joo Jong Hyuk and more in attendance.

BTS' Jin reunites with good friend Lee Sang Yeob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이상엽 Lee Sang Yeob 李相燁 (@sangyeob)

After the screening of Emergency Declaration and post-screening formalities ended, Eve star Lee Sang Yeob took to his official Instagram handle to share a lovely pic of himself and his good friend, Jin. Check it out above... Looks like the two enjoyed their quality time together after quite a while.