In September 2021, Global K-pop sensations BTS attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with their President Moon Jae-in as the special envoys. And now, Bangtan TV has dropped a new Bangtan Bomb featuring none other than the eldest BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin. The video is a behind-the-scenes video of Jin before he left for the UNGA with his fellow bandmates. The video begins with Jin entering the banquet room which has food. He is seen in his favourite blue BT21 pyjama set. There's a lot of food to pick from, however, the Epiphany hitmaker gets confused seeing various options. He squats down pondering what he wants to eat and even asks the director for the suggestion. Now, BTS' Jin is in his PJs and some of his top buttons are open. However, HYBE knows how to protect their artists. And hence, they put in place the artist protection sticker.

That doesn't make Jin any less charming. Coming back to Jin's dilemma over food, he eventually decides to have Galbi-tang. It is a soup that is made by stewing beef, radish, onions, and other ingredients. Now, ARMY is busy obsessing over Jin's worldwide handsome looks. ARMY is wondering how can a man look so handsome in PJs. They have commented on the video post saying that they couldn't focus on the video because of Jin's worldwide handsome feature. "How can this person carry such a huge amount of beauty that tires the heart of those who saw it i love you jin," an ARMY said. Another one commented, "Worldwide handsome: having a hard time choosing breakfast. Army: having a hard time processing how a man can be so precious even in pj."

Later in the video, we also see, Jin in a blazer, right before they headed to the assembly. He was busy practising his speech. BTS' Kim Seokjin looked very nervous yet dapper in a black and white blazer. Check out the video here:

How so charming, Jin? On their work front, BTS will hold their first offline concert after the COVID-19 pandemic in LA.