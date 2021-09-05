BTS member Jin's fan following is quite amazing. His fans are loyal towards and currently are celebrating 10,500 days with him. On this occasion, they gave a beautiful surprise to Jin. One of his fans adopted an endangered wolf in support of the Species Survival Program for Red Wolves. Fans made a donation that will help the endangered species of wolves to continue living further. It will go directly to supporting Jack and the survival of his pack. Isn't this a nice gesture? The wolf named Jack was born in 2007 and has 4 kids. He is described as being shy around people but very fun and energetic when he is alone. Also Read - BTS in the SOOP 2: Throwback to V aka Kim Taehyung's breathtakingly aesthetic visuals from season 1 – view pics

Well, Jin would be so proud of his ARMY now. Recently, in an interview with Billboard magazine, BTS has spoken about their struggle. As we know, the band admitted that in 2018 they thought of disbanding. The band had been struggling with issues like burnout, mental and emotional exhaustion and somehow did not get the recognition they had hoped for. Jin has spoken about how important it is for an agency to prioritise their artists' passion, creativity and overall well-being. He told the magazine, "We were promised by the agency that they would pull out all the stops for supporting our passion for performing. I think they did keep that promise. We ended up telling each other that because we worked so hard up to that point, let's see how far we can go."

It is obvious that after 7 years of struggle from their pre-debut days they did not wish to give it all up. And their motivation was ARMY and the faith they had in each other as brothers. He said, "I don't know if I should say this, but [we said], 'Screw the agency, screw everything. Let's just put our faith in the members and the fans and start again."