BTS member Jin's OST for Jirisan to release on THIS date and ARMY's excitement soars a new high; trend 'YOURS BY JIN, JIN OST IS COMING' and more

Jin OST for Jirisan is dropping on Sunday. The news of the BTS' vocalist lending his superfluous vocals to a series had sent ARMY into a tizzy. It's been a long time since the boys dropped such a treat for the ARMY.