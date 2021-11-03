Hey, BTS ARMY, you are going to have a weekend treat! A brand-new episode of BTS In the Soop 2 will come out this Friday. And on Sunday (7 November 2021), the OST of Jirisan, sung by none other than Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, titled Yours, will be released. This week BTS ARMY will be having a super entertaining weekend. BTS’ Jin has previously lent his voice to Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The drama starred Kim Taehyung as one of the cast members with Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, SHINee’s Choi Min-ho to name a few. Jin sang It’s Definitely You with Taehyung. Jin’s OST is one of the most awaited ones. The news of the BTS’ vocalist lending his superfluous vocals to a series had sent ARMY into a tizzy. It’s been a long time since the boys dropped such a treat for the ARMY. Also Read - BTS: ARMY gets emotional seeing Jimin's name at the end credits of Marvel's Eternals; say, 'We are so proud of you' — read tweets

Talking about the series, Jirisan, it is promoted as a special drama that marks tvN’s 15th anniversary. Jirisan is set amidst the backdrop of Mount Jiri. It centres around the rangers and other employees of the Jirisan National Park who climb through the mysterious and unexplored regions of the mountain, trying to rescue the survivors and lost trekkers. The mystery drama is produced by Studio Dragon which has given several hit shows such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, Guardian: The Loney and Great God (Goblin), True Beauty, Hotel Del Luna, The King: Eternal Monarch to name a few. Also Read - BTS member J-Hope's pet Mickey has a new favourite person and its not the Korean rapper or his sister; can you guess that special guy?

Since the news is out, BTS ARMY is going crazy on Twitter. They are trending, "YOURS BY JIN", "YOURS BY KIM SEOKJIN", "JIN OST IS COMING", "JIN OST THIS SUNDAY," to name a few. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction to the news of Jin OST release date here: Also Read - BTS: OMG! V's feeling 'everything is meaningless' and ARMYs all over can relate – deets inside

? this weekend I’m calling off sick because I don’t want to miss Kim SeokJin Yours OST!

been busy earlier and i'm just tweeting about this now.... JIN OST IS COMING SOON AND I'M SO EXCITED I CAN'T WAIT ? — lalajinnie⁷ | YOURS by JIN (@_haruharujin) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, on their group work front, BTS is prepping for their first live concert after the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The concert will happen on 27th and 28th November and again on 1st and 2nd December in LA. BTS recently grabbed headlines for their Season's Greetings during Halloween.