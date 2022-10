It is a sad day for Korea. Last night, a terrible tragedy happened in Itaewon where people had gone to celebrate Halloween. There was a stampede that has left 151 dead, and the number of injured are close to 200. The President of Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol has announced national mourning till November 5. The telecast of all entertainment events has been postponed. Big Hit Music made an announcement that the Stationhead Listening Party for Astronaut has been cancelled. They have postponed the release of the Lyric Video too. It is understandable given the wave of grief in the nation. The saddest part is that the people dead are mostly teenagers or people in their 20s.

BTS member JHope had put up a funny post for Halloween but deleted it after the news broke out. All entertainment shows have been stopped. It seems a crowd of 100K had gathered in a narrow alley in Seoul's Itaewon area. The locality which is a hub for locals and foreigners is known for Halloween parties. A number of people went there in costumes. It is not known what exactly triggered off the stampede. Now, survivors are sharing scary details of how the tragedy unfolded.

BTS member Jin is yet to get back to Korea from Argentina. He performed with Coldplay at the stadium in Buenos Aires. The singer gave an emotional performance before a packed crowd. Halloween is a big event in the K-Pop industry. We have parties held by agencies where idols turn up in costumes. This is the second terrible tragedy in Korea where young people lost their lives. The Seoul Ferry Tragedy is one of the worst involving young people.