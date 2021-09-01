BTS member Jungkook composes live songs on his birthday and leaves the ARMY delighted

BTS member and handsome hunk Jungkook, who is celebrating his birthday today (September 1) has made ARMY delighted as she composed songs live for them. A day before, he shared a pic of himself and told fans to drop him birthday messages as he wrote, “ARMY, you’re doing well right? Everyone, it’s my birthday soon, and so..! If there was something you’d wanted to say to me, please leave it below!” While his message confused ARMY, he clarified and messaged, “Everyone, it’s not quite my birthday yet… lol..you guys, you need to understand what I’m trying to say..! hehe...I meant I want you to write anything you’ve ever wanted to say to me, regardless of my birthday in a few sentences 'like lyrics' hehe.” Also Read - BTS: ARMY celebrates 3000 days of K-pop band's debut on Twitter; calls them 'LEGENDS'

On VLIVE app, the actor showed his creative side by composing the song using the messages sent by fans. The song was like, "For every day, I miss you / For every hour, I need you / For every minute, I feel you / For every second, I want you / In the darkness late at night, I lay awake thinking there's no hope in sight / Suddenly in the distance shining like a purple light / You turn around and smile so bright / Reaching out you take my hand and from then / I know everything will be alright / Surely someday, the dark clouds will clear / the rainbow appear, and the sunlight greet me / All your smiles, all your words, all those of yours that make me laugh (ARMY)." Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix enthralls ARMY, Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda Listening Event and more

