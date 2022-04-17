BTS member Jungkook flaunts his boxing skills in THIS new viral video

BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung-Jungkook flirting and their Cinderella moment during the PTD Las Vegas concert leave Taekook stans gushing

So, if you consider yourself one amongst ARMY, then this latest BTS news should be right up your alley. BTS' Jungkook recently dropped a first-of-its-kind video for any of the band members, where he can be seen flaunting his boxing dexterity, and we must say that the guy is pretty good, especially his cross, uppercut and the way he dodges, plus how he puts all his effort into his punch from his shoulders. His trainer, who can also be seen in the videos, looks to have done a good job on Jungkook's boxing skills. Our only suggestion for the BTS heartthrob would for him to work some more on his jabs and hooks, but from the evidence on hand, he certainly looks ring ready at least for amateur tournaments in what we're guessing would be the featherweight category.

Check out Jungkook's boxing training video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)

Besides his music and other snippets from his life like this video that he has shared, Jungkook is also quite popular with ARMY for his savage replies to trolls.